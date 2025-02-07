“Luka when he’s 40,” “Lakers calling him now”: College hoops fans in splits after Siena fan wins free beer for life

It was an unforgettable moment for Siena men’s basketball when a fan named Joe put on a show during the team’s “Free Beer for a Year” contest before Thursday’s game against Saint Peter’s. The challenge was simple: make a layup, a free throw and two 3-pointers to win. Joe effortlessly hit every shot without a miss, shocking the crowd.

The Siena fan immediately removed his shirt and celebrated wildly on the court as he secured 30 packs of beer per month for an entire year. His reaction went viral after ESPN shared the footage on Instagram, with fans across social media reacting with humor.

ESPN's post erupted with comments about Joe’s performance, with many comparing his excitement to the height of athletic brilliance.

"Like it or not, this is peak athletism," one fan wrote, acknowledging the confidence and skill on display.

Another fan jokingly imagined a future version of Luka Doncic, saying:

"Luka when he's 40."

Some couldn’t help but admire his celebration.

"The ULTIMATE male form. Congrats!!!" another fan wrote.

Joe’s victory sparked even more reactions, with some jokingly suggesting he deserves a spot on an NBA roster for his performance.

"Lakers calling him now," one fan said.

"The world needs more Joes," another fan wrote.

However, one fan humorously pointed out the downside of his prize:

"30 pack a month? Ain't enough."

Siena's big night on and off the court

While Joe’s heroics stole the show, Siena also had a reason to celebrate on the court. The Saints dominated Saint Peter’s, with Major Freeman scoring 28 points to lead Siena to a 77-63 win. He shot 10-for-14, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

Justice Shoats and Brendan Coyle also contributed with 20 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Marcus Randolph led the Peacocks with 19 points and two steals. Siena now sits in seventh place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with an overall record of 11-12.

