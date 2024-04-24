"Luka & Kyrie mannnn": UConn star Paige Bueckers fangirls Luka Magic and Kyrie Irving's 40+ point showdown to lead Mavericks for 96-93 playoff win

UConn basketball star Piage Beuckers showed her love for the NBA. She traveled to Miami to cheer on the Miami Heat in their play-in game versus the Chicago Bulls. On social media, she was seen expressing her support for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

She praised Doncic and Irving's spectacular performances against the LA Clippers in the playoff matchup. Both players led the Mavericks to victory by scoring a combined total of 55 points, beating them by 96-93 Doncic scored 32 points, whereas Irving scored 23 points.

"Luka & Kyrie mannnn," Bueckers wrote on X.

Page Beuckers had fun on a trip to support the NBA's Miami Heat

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa

After concluding the most thrilling collegiate women's basketball season, Paige Beuckers has been in the limelight for her recent trip to Miami. She took pictures with various celebrities, like rappers Wacka Flocka and Rick Ross.

This caught the attention of the fans, who took to social media to react. Reacting to her meeting with Rick Ross, fans said:

"Fame recognize fame"

Beuckers was also seen having fun on the Miami beach along with her teammate Isuneh Brady.

Paige Beuckers chose to return to UConn for her fifth season, forgoing her WNBA eligibility. With her return and after the exit of star faces like Angel Reese and Cailtin Clark, she is expected to become the new face of women's collegiate basketball next season.

After falling to Iowa in the Final Four last season, she will look to secure the NCAA title in her final season with UConn.

Overall, in the 2023–24 season, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Her exceptional skills led UConn to win the Big East regular-season championship. She scored 27 points in the match and recorded five blocks to defeat Georgetown 78-42.

As a result, she was named the Big East Player of the Year 2024 and was projected to be the No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft if she had declared for it.