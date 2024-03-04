Mackenzie Holmes injury: What happened to Indiana forward during game vs Maryland?

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes left Sunday's game against Maryland due to a left knee injury.

During the third quarter, Holmes went up for a layup, but a Maryland defender slid in front of her. With contact happening, Holmes hopped on one foot after realizing that she was hurt.

Holmes was able to to walk off the floor on her own and went back to the locker room for evaluation. She returned to the bench in the fourth quarter but did not play.

Following Indiana's 71-54 win over Maryland, coach Teri Moren said that Holmes, as well as sophomore Lilly Meister, will be evaluated to determine the severity of their injuries.

"You try like crazy to not let your mind go anywhere that it shouldn't," Moren said according to the Indy Star.

"In that moment, your job as the coach is to make sure that your focus is on the kids that are out on the floor. And so that's what I tried to do. Again, I don't know [what to take] right now from it, emotionally, I just don't know. I'm going to be optimistic until they tell me differently...

"She certainly has had some bad luck, especially in late February. We're going to be hopeful and optimistic that it'll turn out the way that we want it to. Mack is a very, very resilient, tough kid, as we know."

Before leaving the game with an injury, Holmes had 11 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Mackenzie Holmes' college career

Mackenzie Holmes is in her fifth season at Indiana and is the Hoosiers' leading scorer.

This season, Mackenzie Holmes is averaging 20.7 PPG and 7.1 rebounds, which is also a team-high in 28 games. However, the six-foot-three center has dealt with injuries throughout her college career, as she missed time during the 2023 postseason, due to an injury to the same knee.

Indiana is set to play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers are 14th in the nation and are 25-4.