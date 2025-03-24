Madison Booker Stats Today: How did Texas star fare vs Illinois in March Madness 2nd Round? (Mar. 24)

Madison Booker and the top-seeded Texas Longhorns advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday, beating the No. 8 seed Illinois Fighting Illini 65-48 at Moody Center. Booker was one of three players to score in double figures for the Longhorns, who reached the Sweet 16 for the 19th time in program history.

Booker led the scoring for Texas with 20 points. She shot 9-for-18 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. It was the 14th time this season that the SEC Player of the Year has scored at least 20 points in a game. Booker also dropped 20 points in Texas' March Madness opener against William & Mary on Saturday.

Madison Booker added six rebounds, two steals and one assist for the Longhorns, who will next face the fifth-seeded Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Legacy Arena.

Here are Madison Booker's stats from the game against Illinois:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Madison Booker 35 20 6 1 9-18 0-1 2-2 0-6 2 0 2 2

Madison Booker gets offensive help from Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Taylor Jones in win over Illinois

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Madison Booker helped the Texas Longhorns build a commanding 34-18 lead over the Illinois Fighting Illini at the break, combining for 17 points in the first half. Mwenentanda scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting during that period.

Madison Booker (#35) of the Texas Longhorns high-fives a teammate during a timeout in the Second Round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Moody Center on March 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty

Mwenentanda finished the contest with 19 points, her highest-scoring output of the season. She also had six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes. The junior guard has been solid for the Longhorns in this year's NCAA Tournament, averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in the wins over William & Mary and Illinois.

Taylor Jones also stepped up for coach Vic Schaefer, scoring 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Jones, who also recorded five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the round-of-32 clash, has now scored in double figures in each of her last three games. She is averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds during that stretch.

Adalia McKenzie led the scoring for Illinois, dropping 13 points in a losing effort. She shot 3-for-10 from the floor and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Berry Wallace added 12 points for the Fighting Illini, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

