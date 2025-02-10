Madison Booker Stats Tonight: How did Texas star fare vs South Carolina (Feb. 9)

Madison Booker put up big numbers despite a bad shooting night to lead No. 4 Texas to a stunning 66-62 upset of No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Booker finished with a double-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Longhorns (24-2, 10-1) who ended the Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1) 57-game SEC regular-season winning streak.

The 6-foot-1 forward produced fine numbers for the Vic Schaefer-coached squad despite shooting 7 of 22 from the field. Booker was accurate from the free-throw line, making 6 of 7 attempts there.

Booker produced six points in the first quarter on two jumpers and two free throws. She also picked up one rebound, one assist and one steal, helping Texas gain an 18-16 lead.

The forward contributed two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in the second period, as the Longhorns dominated the second period 18-11, giving them a 36-27 advantage at the half.

Madison Booker had seven points and four rebounds in the third quarter and her production was important for Texas, as South Carolina uncorked a 22-13 rally to force a 49-49 standoff approaching the fourth period. The sophomore forward added five points in the payoff period, highlighted by a three-point play that handed Texas a 60-55 lead with 5:09 left.

Booker helped out on the defensive side in the remainder of the game to help the Longhorns stave off the Gamecocks. They secured a pivotal win, tying them with South Carolina and LSU in first place in the SEC standings at 10-1.

Here are Madison Booker's final stats in Texas' win over South Carolina:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Madison Booker 39 20 11 3 2 0 7-22 0-2 6-7 4 2

Longhorns vs Gamecocks Game Recap: Defense propels Madison Booker-led Texas to upset South Carolina

Texas outplayed South Carolina in a vital SEC encounter that had a NCAA Tournament vibe written all over it. The Longhorns' defense in the first half limited the defending champion Gamecocks to 27 points.

And when it felt like the Dawn Staley-coached South Carolina was taking control of the game, Vic Schaefer and his players regrouped and intensified their defense to hold off the Gamecocks and broke their 57-game SEC regular season winning streak.

Texas dominated the battle of the boards, 42-35, with a 15-11 advantage on the offensive glass. Madison Booker played a key part in that advantage with her 11 boards. They had nine steals and three blocks against South Carolina, which normally takes care of the ball and executes precisely on offense.

Kyla Oldacre came off the bench to produce 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while Taylor Jones added 11 for the Longhorns, who are likely to move up the AP Top 25 poll before they travel to No. 11 Kentucky (19-2, 8-1) for a game slated on Feb. 13.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was the only South Carolina player in double figures with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards added nine points apiece.

The Gamecocks also return to action on Feb. 13, hosting Florida (12-12, 3-7) at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

What can you say about Madison Booker's performance against South Carolina? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

