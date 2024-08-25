The Miami Hurricanes hooper, Hanna Cavinder, will return to college for her final year of basketball. As she and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, prepare to help the Hurricane fare well in the upcoming season and at the 2025 NCAAW championship tournament, they are also taking time to enjoy their personal lives with their romantic partners.

Hanna Cavinder shared a series of snaps on Instagram that recapped her weekend with Carson Beck. She was seen enjoying a relaxing spa and spending time with the QB's sister, Kylie, who is part of the Bulldogs' cheerleading squad. Next, the couple enjoyed a few drinks. The recap was summarized with an image of the two and a message that read:

"Amazing weekend in Georgia"

Haley and Hanna Cavinder surprised many when they announced their return to college

Many fans thought that Hanna Cavinder was done with basketball at the collegiate level and would focus on building her brand identity and working on other projects. However, watching her sister Haley train reignited her passion to play for another year.

“When I made the decision to stop playing, I was excited to get more involved in the businesses and brands we are part of,” Hanna Cavinder said, as per the New York Post. “But watching Haley train and get ready for the season made me realize that I wasn’t ready to stop playing. I love basketball and I know I won’t be able to play it forever. Being with my sister is the perfect way to finish out my career.”

The two wanted to end their college basketball career on a high note and wanted to do it together.

Along with being two of the most recognizable faces in the world of sports, the Cavinder twins have been at the forefront of the NIL revolution in college sports, leveraging their massive social media presence to earn millions through brand deals.

In addition to their basketball and social media careers, they have also launched their business venture, Hustle Beauty, as co-founders.

