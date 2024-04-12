“Make that bread” - College hoops fans hype up Duke star Kyle Filipowski after declaring for 2024 NBA draft

Duke star Kyle Filipowski took to social media to announce his decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. The 7-foot center is set to go pro after two seasons with the Blue Devils, and college hoops fans were quick to react to the news.

Filipowski is projected to go early in the first round of the upcoming draft, which means he is likely to get a lucrative contract from an NBA team.

"Make that bread," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you, Flip! We have enjoyed rooting for you and will continue to do so!" wrote another.

One Blue Devils fan was not too happy with Filipowski's decision to go pro.

"Killing us Duke fans today" a third commented.

Image via Kyle Filipowski Instagram

"So incredible to have seen the journey. Best of luck in the next phase of life!" one user wrote.

"Time for the next stage kid! Best of luck!" wrote another.

Some Duke fans also pointed out that Filipowski was one of the key reasons the team had a stellar 2023-24 season, but his absence next year might prove problematic.

"Here we go from maybe the best team next year to ranked," one commented.

Image via Kyle Filipowski Instagram

Kyle Filipowski posts heartwarming farewell message to Duke after declaring for NBA draft

Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski

In the same post that he announced his decision to enter the NBA draft, Kyle Filipowski penned a heartfelt message to Duke fans.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the people closest to me, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it. Thank you, Duke Nation." Filipowski wrote on Instagram.

"Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

Kyle Filipowski had an impactful final season with Duke. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game across 36 appearances.

Filipowski helped the Blue Devils finish the regular season second in the conference, with a 24-7 record (15-5 in the Atlantic Coast). Duke lost to NC State in the first round of the conference tournament but was able to clinch a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

In the postseason, Duke beat Vermont in the first round, James Madison in the second round and Houston in the Sweet 16. However, the Blue Devils' March Madness run ended in the Elite Eight following another loss to NC State.

In his freshman year, Kyle Filipowski averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He made a strong impression and was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Filipowski showed considerable improvement in his game during his sophomore year and many analysts predict he will get picked in the top 15.

When is the 2024 NBA draft? A look at the TV schedule for star-studded event

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place across two nights, beginning on June 26. Notably, the first day of the event, featuring the first round, will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will be held on June 27 at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in Manhattan, New York.

The first round will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. The second round will be telecast live on ESPN. Coverage for both rounds will begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

This year, 58 players will get drafted across two rounds instead of the usual 60 picks. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns forfeited their second-round draft picks for violating rules for free agency discussions.