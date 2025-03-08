"Make your foul shots": $70,000,000 worth Bill Belichick drops words of advice for UNC ahead of revenge game vs Duke

UNC football coach Bill Belichick has offered some advice for the Tar Heels' basketball team ahead of their clash against No. 2 Duke on Saturday. Belichick joined the College GameDay crew at Chapel Hill before the game and was asked what kind of pre-game speech he would dish out before such a matchup.

Belichick, who is worth $70 million (per CelebrityNetWorth), said:

"Yeah, I think Hubert is doing a great job. It's just one possession at a time, everyone is critical. And you know, take good care of the ball, rebound well, play good defense and make your foul shots." (2:48)

UNC (20-11, 13-6 ACC) is on a strong run heading into the final game of the regular season, having won its last six matches. However, beating Duke (27-3, 18-1) at Dean Smith Center on Saturday will be another stern test.

The Blue Devils are on a seven-game win streak. They will clinch the Atlantic Coast regular season title with a win over North Carolina.

Moreover, Duke won the first matchup of the season against UNC 87-70. So, UNC will aim to exact revenge on its rival on Saturday.

The UNC vs. Duke game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can live-stream it on ESPN+ or Fubo.

How much is Bill Belichick being paid as UNC's football coach?

UNC football coach Bill Belichick - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick was hired as UNC's football coach in December. He signed a reported five-year deal, which will pay him $10 million annually. The North Carolina coach also has a reported $3.5 million available in bonuses in his deal.

Belichick has big plans for UNC in the coming years and said that he wants the program to be a pipeline to produce talents to play in the NFL.

Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl winner. He won two rings as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and six rings as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

