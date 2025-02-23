"Make some havoc at the rim": Cooper Flagg and Spencer Hubbard react as Khaman Maluach asks about biggest MSG moments

Duke stars Cooper Flagg and Spencer Hubbard were in good spirits in the locker room after the No. 3 Blue Devils recorded a dominant 110-67 win at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. While their teammate Khaman Maluach interviewed them post-game, Flagg and Hubbard shared their excitement about the win amidst the electrifying atmosphere of MSG arena.

"I felt great," Flagg said. "I thought it was a great win. I thought our players really connected out there. We were together and played good defense so we played good basketball. It was the biggest crowd for a game at Madison Square Garden. So, shoutout to all the Duke fans. Duke takeover."

Flagg also spoke about two of his big plays, which resulted in dunks at the start of the second half.

"Just trying to get downhill," Flagg said. "They didn't really pressure me out there, so, was just trying to get downhill and make some havoc at the rim. So, I did."

Maluach then asked Spencer Hubbard about his 3-point shot in the fourth quarter, which earned him a standing ovation from fans, teammates and coaches alike.

"Yeah, well, starters did a great job of playing hard defense all night extending the lead. We were up by 40, and it made it pretty easy. We just got great teammates." Hubbard said.

Flagg ended the game with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Maluach contributed with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Apart from his step-back 3-pointer, Hubbard recorded one rebound against Illinois.

Cooper Flagg expected to play critical role for Duke heading into NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg has been the standout player for Duke this season. He is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and is expected to play a critical role for the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke has four more regular season games before March Madness. They will travel to face Miami on Tuesday before welcoming Florida State on Saturday and Wake Forest on Mar. 3. Duke will finish its regular season with a trip to UNC on Mar. 8.

