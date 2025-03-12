"Makes so much sense," "My favorite parent to watch": College hoops fans react to Hailey Van Lith's dad going crazy after tough layup

Hailey Van Lith delivered a standout moment in No. 1 TCU’s 64-59 victory over No. 2 Baylor in the Big 12 women’s championship game on Sunday in Kansas City. She skillfully dribbled past multiple defenders and scored a layup. But it was not just the move, as her dad’s reaction also caught the attention of college basketball fans on social media.

Ad

With 50 seconds remaining, her drive to the basket gave TCU a four-point lead in the game. Her father, Corey Van Lith, showed his excitement by celebrating in the stands, as he was captured dancing up the aisle at the T-Mobile Center, exchanging high-fives with other TCU supporters.

This moment was captured and posted on X, and it had college hoops fans excited.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“He’s literally my favorite parent to watch- other than Mr. Clark. Sheer entertainment gold,” a fan wrote.

“That being her daddy makes so much sense. love her,” another fan wrote.

“He know his daughter is a Pitbull, he gotta be proud,” someone else wrote.

“This is how I'm going to be when my daughter makes it,” a fan wrote.

Ad

“All the way up! That’s cool to see!!” another wrote.

The team’s star guard Van Lith scored 20 points on the day to seal the program’s first Big 12 women’s basketball tournament championship.

It has been a stellar season for the program, who also captured its first regular season title by defeating Baylor on March 2.

Sunday’s win helped the Horned Frogs complete a 3-0 sweep over their rivals in a season that they have dominated.

Ad

TCU extended their record to 31-3 for the season following that win and now have a huge claim to be the highest-seeded team heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Hailey Van Lith wants team success over individual accolades

NCAA Women's Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn

After leading TCU to the Big 12 Tournament title, Van Lith expressed how much she wants team success over individual excellence.

Ad

"Honestly, team achievements are such a flex to say that your team is good," Van Lith said.

"Anybody can go out and average 20 a game and play on a bad team and never get to the postseason. To say that your team kicks people's butts, that's the ultimate flex," she added.

Next in line is the NCAA Tournament. The program has reached the NCAA Tournament nine times, with their last appearance coming in 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here