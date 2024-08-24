“Makes me never wanna do it”: UConn star Paige Bueckers jokingly vows to never wear designer clothes because of one reason

After taking over the college world with her basketball prowess, Paige Bueckers is slowly stepping into fashion as well. The UConn guard has served many looks over the off-season, including the viral denim puffer outfit for the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

During her appearance on LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's 'Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae' podcast, Bueckers discussed her fashion style, adding that she has help with her outfits.

"I do have a stylist. Her name is Brittany Hampton, based in LA. But I do also come up with stuff by myself. I think it's fun. I love fashion, I'm just starting to get really into it, actually. I like make outfits on in my notes in my phone like just get creative shopping on like I'm a spender but at the same time I'm a saver. So I gotta I don't know..." Bueckers said.

Trending

Johnson agreed with Paige Bueckers on the price tag of certain brands of clothes. She shared that buying designer clothes does not give her satisfaction since it costs more for just a couple of pieces. The UConn guard then said:

"That's how I felt after the draft when I went to go support my teammates. I went in the all Louis fit. I'm like, I'm never doing that again, it makes me never wanna do it."

(From 15:41)

Paige Bueckers names her fashion inspirations in the pro league

In an exclusive interview with Allure, Paige Bueckers named her fashion icons, which were a mix of both WNBA and NBA stars.

"Diamond DeShields is a huge fashion inspo and Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Cloud. On the men's side, it's Kyle Kuzma and Russell Westbrook because they wear things that people on Twitter are going to clown them for," Bueckers revealed.

She also pointed out the manner in which the WNBA has embraced fashion into the league, with many players going viral for their tunnel fits.

"The walk that you do before the game, the tunnel fits, the WNBA has not shied away from it. They really embraced expressing themselves in the way that they walk, and in what they wear," Bueckers mentioned.

The UConn star also added that she was inspired by the players for their unapologetic fashion choices and trends.

"They’re comfortable with being uncomfortable, trying different things," she said.

With her final NCAA season in line, it won't be a surprise if Paige Bueckers' pre-game tunnel fits go viral.

Also read: "Idc what is said": UConn star Paige Bueckers hits back at fan who commented on her fashion style

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here