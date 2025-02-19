"Making an impact is what truly matters": Hoops fans react as Flau'jae Johnson extends support for cancer victims with appeal for donations 

Flau'Jae Johnson is using her following for good. The junior guard for No. 7 LSU took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is joining the fight against cancer with the Kay Yow Fund.

"Please join me in the fight against all cancers affecting women! Make your donation today! The link is in my bio!" The IG caption read. "This is bigger than basketball!!! You can make an impact and help save women’s lives!!"

College hoops fans flooded the comments section with admiration for Johnson's new initiative. Many used emojis to express how they felt.

"🔥"

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Fans use emojis to show their support for Flau'jae Johnson's cancer initiative

"👏🏽"

Another fan shows their support

Another Instagram user shared a heartwarming message under Johnson's post.

A comment praises Johnson for her work with the Kay Yow Fund

Apart from being a player on one of the top women's basketball teams in the country, Johnson has attracted attention for her music career and her NIL deals, valued at $1.5 million, per On3.

The Tigers guard released her first R&B album on Friday and averages 111.2K monthly listeners on Spotify. Her brand deals include Unrivaled, JBL and The Athlete's Foot. Johnson has 1.6 million followers on TikTok and two million on Instagram, where she shared the news about her Kay Yow Fund campaign.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson's junior season at LSU

In her junior year, Johnson is averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game, tied for 29th in the NCAA. Her 81.4% free throw percentage is also a career-high, but the guard has seen dips in her field goal percentage and 3-point percentage this season.

Johnson has put up 20+ points in five of her last 10 games but hasn't come close to her average points per game in LSU's last two matchups.

In a loss to then No. 19 Tennessee, now No. 15, the junior recorded just 12 points. In Sunday's loss to the No. 2 Longhorns, Johnson scored 16 points. Before these two ranked contests, the guard had back-to-back-to-back 20-plus point games.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

The Tigers' loss to Texas was only the team's second loss of the season, and LSU remains undefeated at home.

Johnson's squad has four SEC games left to finish off the regular season, with three of them being ranked matchups. Hopefully, Johnson can settle into a rhythm and aid the Tigers as they look ahead to March Madness.

