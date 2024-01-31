Malik Reneau injury update: What happened to Indiana forward during game vs Iowa?

Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau left Tuesday's game against Iowa with a leg injury.

Reneau sustained the injury when Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke appeared to step on Reneau's foot/ankle. Reneau fell to the ground near IU’s bench and eventually had to be helped off the floor.

After being checked out near the sideline in the tunnel, Reneau briefly sat down but was noticeably in pain. He ended up getting crutches and going back to the locker room and did not return.

Following Indiana's win over Iowa, head coach Mike Woodson didn't have a clear update on Reneau:

"I don't know the severity of X and Malik at this point," Woodson said postgame. "But both went out kind of in pain. I'll know here when I get back there to see what the outcome of that is.

"But if we have to wait on them, we have to wait on them. But it's the next guy up. We've just got to get the next man ready to play."

With Reneau getting injured, he was replaced by senior Anthony Leal, who scored a career-high 13 points in Indiana's win over Iowa.

"I think it's a way to rally us all together," Leal said. "One guy goes down, we know the next guy's got to step up. And we're all committed to winning and doing what we need to do win. Malik goes down, X goes down, we know we have to find a way to win and move on."

How long the forward from Miami will be out for is uncertain at this time.

Malik Reneau is Indiana's top scorer

Losing Malik Reneau is a tough blow to Indiana as the sophomore is the Hoosiers' top scorer.

This season, Reneau is averaging 16 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. He's started all 21 games for Indiana this season.

As a freshman, Reneau started three games but played in 35 and averaged 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.