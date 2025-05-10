Malik Thomas transfer portal update: San Francisco hooper commits to major Big East college 

San Francisco guard Malik Thomas has committed to Virginia after the news was announced by Joe Tipton via Tipton Edits on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Tipton Edits announced the news as they revealed that Thomas told On3 about his decision.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 guard led the West Coast Conference in scoring, putting up 19.9 ppg, and was selected for the conference’s first team.

Thomas secured a waiver after playing nine games at Southern California in his freshman season in 2021-22. This has enabled him to transfer to Virginia as a graduate transfer. Thomas led the Dons to a 25-10 record and averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 44.4% from the field and 85.1% from the line. Thomas scored 20 points or more in 17 games for San Francisco last season.

Virginia Cavaliers coach Ryan Odom has also secured the services of freshman center Johann Grunloh and Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso.

Heading into his fifth year, Thomas has played a total of 103 games, starting 55. He also scored 1,153 points during his collegiate basketball career. One of his most impressive displays was against Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Mar. 24 when he put up 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

NCAA grants waiver for Malik Thomas ahead of Virginia move

San Francisco guard Malik Thomas was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA on Thursday. Though Thomas wasn’t injured, the NCAA approved the waiver because he played sparingly in his freshman year at USC, appearing in just nine games. After transferring to San Francisco, Thomas played 67 games over the past two seasons and established himself as a top talent.

Virginia appears to have snapped up the guard under new coach Ryan Odom after the news of his commitment was announced on Saturday. Adding another layer to the mix, Thomas is reportedly exploring professional opportunities, working out for NBA teams, and exploring international options.

NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinal-Gonzaga vs San Francisco - Source: Image via Imagn

Thomas started his collegiate basketball career at USC in the 2021-22 season. During his two years with the Trojans, he played a total of 36 games. In his last season with the Dons, he played 34 games and started all.

The talented guard has shot 44.7 FG%, 369-of-826 throughout his collegiate career. He played high school basketball at Damien High School in 2021 and became the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points. He was also rated as a four-star prospect.

As a senior, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Thomas was named Baseline League MVP and a four-time All-League selection. He also secured California Freshman of the Year in 2018 and Junior of the Year in 2020.

