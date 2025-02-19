Maliq Brown Injury: Jon Scheyer provides major availability update on Duke star 

Jon Scheyer and the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils beat the Virginia Cavaliers 80-62 on Monday night. However, they suffered an injury to one of their key players.

Maliq Brown dislocated his left shoulder with 1:21 left in the first half of the contest. He finished with two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes of action.

Scheyer provided an update on "The Goodman and Hummel Basketball Podcast" Tuesday, expecting Brown to miss some time with the injury.

“He was playing such a great game too. We got to get the rest of his image, X-rays, MRIs today and we’ll know more moving forward. It’s something where you’re not gonna know. It takes some to see how it heals and recovers. So I probably won’t even know anything this week," Scheyer said.

“It’s gonna take some time to see just how he recovers. Obviously, he’s a big part of what we do. We’ll see next week or so," he added.

What's next for Jon Scheyer, Blue Devils

While it's optimistic to see Brown's injury isn't severe, Jon Scheyer and the No. 3 Blue Devils will look to continue winning games without him.

Before the injury, Brown was averaging 2.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. He was shooting 62.9% from the field, being efficient with the shot opportunities he got to have.

Beating Virginia helped Duke improve to 23-3 on the season, including a 15-1 effort in ACC Play. They produce 81 points on 48.6% shooting from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 20.2 ppg.

Cooper Flagg commands the unit with numbers of 19.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.2 bpg. Kon Knueppel comes next with 13.2 ppg and 3.8 rpg, Tyrese Hunter puts up 12.0 ppg and 3.2 rpg, while Sion James provides 8.2 ppg and 4.1 rpg.

Rolling with a three-game win streak, Jon Scheyer's team prepares for their next matchup. They face the Illinois Fighting Illini next at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22. Tip-off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET.

