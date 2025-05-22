“Man on fire”: Rutgers fans react as 6’10 Emmanuel Ogbole makes transfer portal decision

Emmanuel Ogbole has decided to remain at Rutgers for next season, sparking reactions from Scarlet Knights fans. The center will look to further improve his numbers.
Rutgers' Instagram account announced Ogbole’s decision through a video on Thursday.
“Back at it again let’s go scarlet!!🩸 #theknighthood🛡️⚔️,” the caption read.
Fans expressed how they felt about Ogbole's decision to stay for another season.
“Man on fire 🔥,” a fan wrote.
“Letssss goooo 🤝🏾🤝🏾🤝🏾,” another fan wrote.
“Himmm❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️,” one fan commented.
The comments were generally positive, although some voiced their observations.
“Man don’t like him but he’s all we got,” a fan wrote.
“We have some good talent coming in. Probably be ok. Less expectations,” another fan commented.
Ogbole’s journey is a unique one among college hoopers. The 6-foot-10 center did not play basketball until he turned 17, having initially opted for soccer and American football. However, after attending the Giants of Africa camp hosted by NBA exec Masai Ujiri in 2018, Ogbole’s interest in basketball peaked, and his athletic build made it easier for him to adapt to any sport.
Although he played high school basketball at Excel Model Secondary School in Nigeria, it was his move to Monroe College in New York that did the magic, as his scoring and skills improved drastically. He began to dominate the paint both offensively and defensively, helping the Mustangs win the East District championship.
Ogbole caught the attention of many top schools after his time in junior college; however, he chose Rutgers and has been there for two seasons.
He saw little action in his first campaign, averaging 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game. However, he improved in his second year with 15 starts in 23 appearances, recording 3.1 ppg and 3.7 rpg in 13.2 minutes,.
Rutgers get help for Emmanuel Ogbole via transfer portal
The Scarlet Knights was set to have Emmanuel Ogbole as their only center after true freshman Lathan Sommerville left for Washington. Last season, the onus fell on Ogbole and Sommerville to fill that role after Cliff Omoruyi left in the transfer portal for Alabama.
However, Rutgers bolstered that position with the signing of Kansas State transfer Baye Fall. Ogbole is expected to take up a bigger role next season, but Fall’s arrival helps improve the team’s depth.
