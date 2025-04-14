"Man you got blasted": Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and other UConn players react as Kaitlyn Chen posts natty win snaps

The winning feeling never grows old for UConn star Kaitlyn Chen as she posted snaps of the Huskies' NCAA title celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold were among the Huskies who reacted to her post, which has already generated more than 18,000 likes.

Chen shared photos of herself celebrating with family and friends after UConn defeated South Carolina in the national championship game. Another picture showed Chen spending time with her former Princeton teammates following the title win.

Bueckers was delighted to see Chen's post about UConn's national title, writing two separate comments.

Paige Bueckers commented on Kaitlyn Chen's Instagram post about UConn's title celebrations. Source: Instagram/@kaitlyn.chen

"Man you got blasted," Bueckers wrote.

"Congrats Chaitlyn Ken!" Bueckers added.

Chen's other teammates also commented on her Instagram post, including Arnold and Strong.

Chen's teammates reacted to her Instagram post, including UConn's Sarah Strong and KK Arnold. Instagram/@kaitlyn.chen

"Whole lot of aura," Arnold wrote.

"I love me some Chen," Arnold added.

"Chennnnnn," Strong commented.

"Chaitlyn," Strong added.

"Kaitlyn Chen Natty Champ!!" Ashlynn Shade wrote.

"So proud of you," Ice Brady commented.

Chen joined the UConn Huskies through the transfer portal after spending her first three seasons with the Princeton Tigers. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals through 40 games in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

How Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen fared in their final game for the UConn Huskies

The pressure was on Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen to deliver in the title game against South Carolina, as this was their final opportunity to capture the coveted NCAA championship trophy.

The UConn Huskies pose for a photo with the trophy after they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Bueckers saw action for 38 minutes against the Gamecocks, amassing 17 points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft shot 5-of-14 from the floor and buried all seven of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Chen started the game against South Carolina and played 18 minutes. She scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting and missed all three of her attempts from the 3-point area. Chen added four assists and one rebound for the Huskies, who claimed their 12th national championship.

