"Man just come back for one last run": Duke fans get emotional as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and team have their last practice together

The Duke Blue Devils were considered one of the favourites ahead of the recently concluded season. Although they didn't win their sixth National Championship, Cooper Flagg and his men gave the fans a lot to cheer for.

Ad

The Duke's social media handle offered one last glimpse of the fantastic team of the 2024-25 campaign. The players came together one last time to practice before they would go their separate ways.

Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor will enter the NBA draft, while Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach are also expected to follow the same path. Mason Gillis and Sion James are also not returning as they have run out of college eligibility.

Ad

Trending

The list of outgoing players may very well increase as some players are yet to announce their availability for the upcoming season. While some may try out their talent in the NBA draft, someone like Khaman Maluach is unsure about his future due to political reasons.

The big center could have been deported due to a new US visa policy, which has directly impacted South Sudanese nationals. While no formal deportation notice has been ordered, Maluach may not be allowed re-entry to the USA if he leaves the country. Despite this, he is a projected first-round pick if he enters the draft.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was extremely emotional for the fans as some of them couldn't believe that these players wouldn't be coming back to play for the program again.

Here's how the fans reacted on social media:

"Man just come back for one last run," an emotional fan wrote.

"Love this squad!" another supporter reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a TALENTED group," a user shared.

"Thanks to the Brotherhood! Such a fun squad!" another Duke fan tweeted.

"My favourite Duke team. So much fun to watch and I've been a fan for decades, Thanks Guys," a passionate Duke fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Loved this team so special. One of the greatest Duke teams ever. Going to miss them," a user posted.

The Blue Devils dominated the ACC and came to the NCAA Tournament as a strong favourite. However, their journey came to a shocking end in the Final Four when they collapsed against the Houston Cougars.

Duke's three freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach had a sensational year

Freshman superstar Cooper Flagg was brilliant throughout the campaign for the Blue Devils. He hasn't yet declared himself eligible for the NBA draft. If he does so, he is projected to be the No. 1 pick. He was simply sensational as he led Duke to the ACC Championship, winning 35 games and registering a complete sweep, their first since the 2005-06 season.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

Flagg finished the season with 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. He had a shooting percentage of 48.1% and 38.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Ad

The 6-foot-10 power forward won a horde of awards, including the National Player of the Year, the Lute Olsen award, the Julius Erving award and the ACC Player of the Year award. He was also named to the All-American first team and the All-ACC first team.

Among the other two freshmen, Kon Knueppel is entering the NBA draft but there are some doubts over Khaman Maluach. Meanwhile, Duke guard Tyrese Proctor has also entered the NBA draft.

Ad

Freshman guard Knueppel had a stellar campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot a superb 40.6% from the three-point line and 47.9% from the field.

Duke's star center Maluach also caught the eye of fans with his performances. He averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The 7-foot-2 big man from South Sudan can be a real asset for any NBA team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here