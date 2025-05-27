“Manifested it, respect”: College hoops fans react as Sebastian Wilkins’ 6 year old ambition for Duke resurfaces

Sebastian Wilkins is living out his childhood dream. The four-star recruit committed to Duke last week, but six years prior, the forward visited Duke and decided it would be his future school.
"Had fun in North and South Carolina. Got to visit my future college. Duke Blue Devils🏀🏀🏀," Wilkins wrote on Instagram six years ago.
Bleacher Reports Hoops shared the full-circle moment on Instagram Tuesday.
College basketball fans reacted to Wilkins' dream coming true. Many discussed how the recruit turned his goal into a reality.
What Sebastian Wilkins brings to Duke
Last week, Sebastian Wilkins announced his commitment to play at Duke. The 6-foot-8 forward brings athleticism and size to the Blue Devils' impressive 2025 class.
Wilkins spent his high school career at Brewster Academy and reclassified from the 2026 class to join Duke this coming season. ESPN has the Blue Devils commit ranked No. 25 nationally.
Along with playing at Brewster Academy, Wilkins is part of Adidas' 3 Stripes Select Basketball Circuit. He averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the team Mass Rivals this spring.
"Sebastian has a strong and physical body that can hurt opponents around the rim, but yet he is just as effective stepping away and spacing the floor," Wilkins' Mass Rivals coach Vin Pastore said.
"He scores consistently with the 3-ball as well as off the bounce. His size, athleticism and versatility allow him to defend multiple positions. Best of all, Sebastian's upside and ceiling are both very high."
Wilkins will hone his versatile skill set further at his dream school.
"Duke has always been my dream school," Wilkins told ESPN. "I remember seeing Zion Williamson play against Tacko Fall in the NCAA tournament and that's when I knew Duke was for me. When I was 6 years old, my mother knew how much I loved Duke, and she took me to visit the campus. This is a full-circle moment."
Wilkins is an impressive power forward with proven success and a high ceiling due to his size and two-way abilities. He will aim to make his impact on Duke next season.
