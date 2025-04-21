"Many rumors that we were paying her millions of dollars": Jennie Baranczyk speaks out on Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment process

Oklahoma Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk has revealed that Aaliyah Chavez's decision to join her team was not because of the money, but because she believes in the program and their good relationship.

Being the No. 1-ranked high school hooper in the nation is no mean feat, as it would surely get a lot of attention. That was Chavez's situation, as most colleges, including Oklahoma, wanted to sign her.

Coach Baranczyk spent years trying to convince Chavez to join her at Oklahoma. But there were talks that LSU and South Carolina were her favorites. Texas was also in the equation, but it was a big win for Oklahoma when Chavez officially signed on Thursday.

As expected, due to their different philosophies, all the teams interested in recruiting Aaliyah Chavez tried to use different tactics to lure her. And to some fans, Oklahoma probably used money to convince Chavez.

However, coach Jennie Baranczyk has come out to clear the air. Baranczyk, who has been in charge at Oklahoma since 2021, has debunked the rumors.

"There were so many rumors that we were paying her millions of dollars, and it's just simply not true," she said, as per Oklahoma.Rivals.com. "That was something that was hard to navigate even in your own locker room because there are so many different things that people just say to say."

She added:

“As much as even what schools you're recruiting against, there was so many opinions out there on who you're recruiting against and how much they're paying. Then the world of social media just kind of takes it where they want to take it.

"As much as her family wants to say, hold on, we're in this for the right reasons. We're still looking for the right fit. People are gonna believe what they wanna believe.”

Chavez joins the Oklahoma Sooners with a stacked resume. She won the Gatorade Player of the Year and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year with Monterey High School earlier this year. She also participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Classics.

What does Aaliyah Chavez bring to Oklahoma basketball?

In her senior year with Monterey High School, Chavez averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. And she will be looking to translate that brilliance to the NCAA when the new regular season begins.

The 5-foot-11 guard scored 636 3-pointers in just 150 games. So, it is clear that she has it covered on both ends of the floor. Chavez will add a lot to the Sooners in offense with her unique scoring ability, her tenacity and her great basketball IQ.

Oklahoma was fourth in the SEC last season with a 11-15 conference record and a 27-18 record overall. But with Chavez now on the roster, there will likely be a significant improvement next season.

