"Manz really growing up": Iowa star Lucy Olsen shares reaction on BF Grayson Herr's "adulting" snaps on IG

Iowa women's basketball star left an amusing comment to her boyfriend, Grayson Herr's "adulting" post on Instagram on Tuesday. Grayson shared several photos, featuring himself with his brothers, Clayton and Zach Herr. The photos also featured the former Trinity (TX) Tigers guard with Olsen when they posed together after an Iowa game.

The last two photos had a hilarious touch, as one showed Grayson performing a karaoke wearing a Santa costume, while the last picture showed him diving for a ball in a Santa outfit.

“Adulting” he captioned the photos.

Olsen responded to the posts in the comment section, writing:

Manz really growing up🥹👏🔥,"

In another comment, she wrote:

"Love itttt❤️"

Iowa star Lucy Olsen reacts to BF Grayson Herr's IG post. Image via @gjherr.20

Olsen and Herr have been dating since 2023, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2024. The couple often support each other in their social media posts, with Herr known for showing up to watch Olsen's games for Iowa.

Meanwhile, Olsen's season with Iowa ended after the Hawkeyes were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners during the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament. However, her lone season with Iowa was profitable, as she surpassed 2,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Lucy Olsen reflects on the season with Iowa

Lucy Olsen and Iowa women's basketball ended their 2024-25 season after they were defeated 96-62 by Oklahoma during the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Olsen scored a team-high 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, but it was not enough to inspire the Hawkeyes to do a comeback.

Following the game, the Hawkeye senior spoke to the media about how she was grateful for her lone season with Jan Jensen's team.

"I'm super grateful that I got the chance to play here," Olsen said. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but super proud of the team and everybody became my family. Got the best coach here (looks at Jensen). So yeah, I'm just super grateful for it, and wouldn't want it any other way. It just wasn't supposed to happen tonight."

Olsen, who transferred to Iowa after three years at Villanova, would end her collegiate basketball on a high note, despite the second-round exit. She was named a finalist for the 2025 All-American Team. The Iowa senior was also named in the unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection and Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

