“March ain’t ready”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers’ wholesome snaps with UConn teammates 

College hoops fans are gearing up for March Madness as they reacted to Paige Bueckers' Instagram post on Monday. The star guard for the UConn Huskies shared a series of photos on Instagram that highlighted the chemistry she shares with her teammates. In one of the images, Bueckers was seen laughing alongside a teammate during warmups.

Ad

The next snapshot captured Bueckers in action, soaring above defenders for a jump shot. Another striking photo featured the UConn squad huddled together under the bright lights of the arena. Another image showed Bueckers and another teammate exchanging a handshake.

"Love what you do, with who you do it with," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, as they expressed their support for Bueckers and Co.

“March ain’t ready,” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts to Paige Bueckers’ wholesome snaps with UConn teammates - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

“PAIGEEE I LOVE YOU,” another fan commented.

Ad

Another college hoops fan reacts to Paige Bueckers’ wholesome snaps with UConn teammates - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

More fans kept dropping their comments, echoing the anticipation surrounding Bueckers and the Huskies as they prepare for the final stretch of the season:

Ad

“Love youuuuu,” one fan said

“Purr queen,” a fan added.

"MARCH ISN'T READY FOR YOUUU,” one fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers’ wholesome snaps with UConn teammates - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

Bueckers has averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 53.3% this season.

Ad

Paige Bueckers draws playful criticism from Geno Auriemma despite UConn’s success

Paige Bueckers appeared to be fully focused on delivering as the season winds down, aiming to win an NCAA championship for UConn, a title the Huskies haven’t claimed in nine years.

For a program as dominant as UConn, that championship drought feels unusually long, highlighting the increasing competitiveness in women’s college basketball. Auriemma, known for pushing his players to their limits, is always looking for ways to make them even better. Bueckers is no exception.

Ad

Even after a stellar first half against Butler on Saturday where she scored 17 points, Auriemma still found something to critique. His comments, though lighthearted, reflected his desire for continued improvement as the No. 5 Huskies gear up for March Madness.

“She’s never where I want her to be,” Auriemma said during his halftime interview. With UConn leading by 25 points at the break, he added, “I think there’s always a little bit more she can do.”

Ad

Bueckers didn’t disappoint. She finished the game with a dominant performance, logging 34 minutes and scoring a game-high 23 points while dishing out 10 assists. UConn cruised to an 86-47 victory over Butler, reinforcing its status as one of the top programs in the nation. The win also improved its record to 26-3 overall and a perfect 16-0 in Big East Conference play.

With just two games left before the Big East Tournament, the Huskies are peaking at the right time with five wins on the bounce. Auriemma’s relentless attention to detail and Bueckers’ leadership on the court could make for a storybook ending in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here