The 2023-24 college basketball regular season is winding down, as Selection Sunday and March Madness are both less than a month away. While the postseason is closing in and some teams have likely secured their spots, there is still plenty to be determined in the stretch run and conference tournaments.

Despite this, several teams are clear contenders to advance deep into March Madness. Take a look at the ten teams with the lowest odds to become national champions below.

March Madness 2024: Top 10 teams with the lowest odds to become national champions

#1: UConn Huskies (+550)

The UConn Huskies are the favorites to repeat as national champions and win their sixth title. The No.3-ranked Huskies are 25-3 this season and 15-2 in Big East play. They rank 28th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 18th in scoring defense.

#2: Houston Cougars (+700)

The Houston Cougars will be looking to win their first national title in program history. The No.1-ranked Cougars are 25-3 this season and 12-3 in Big 12 play. While they rank just 180th in scoring offense, they lead the nation in scoring defense.

#3: Purdue Boilermakers (+750)

The Purdue Boilermakers are looking for their first title during the March Madness era, having won one before. The No.2-ranked Boilermakers are 25-3 this season and 14-3 in Big Ten play. They rank seventh out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 125th in scoring defense.

#T-4: Arizona Wildcats (+1300)

The Arizona Wildcats are in search of their second national title, and first since 1997. The No.6-ranked Wildcats are 21-6 this season and 12-4 in Pac-12 play. They rank second out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 215th in scoring defense.

#T-4: Tennessee Volunteers (+1300)

The Tennessee Volunteers are yet another team in first of their first national title. The No.4-ranked Volunteers are 21-6 this season and 11-3 in SEC play. They rank 40th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 43rd in scoring defense.

#T-6: Duke Blue Devils (+2000)

The Duke Blue Devils are in search of their sixth national title and first since 2015. The No.10-ranked Blue Devils are 22-6 this season and 13-4 in ACC play. They rank 35th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 68th in scoring defense.

#T-6: Auburn Tigers (+2000)

The Auburn Tigers are also in search of their first national title. The No.11-ranked Tigers are 21-6 this season and 10-4 in SEC play. They rank 19th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 58th in scoring defense.

#T-6: Marquette Golden Eagles (+2000)

The Marquette Golden Eagles are in search of their second national title, and first since 1977. The No.5-ranked Golden Eagles are 22-6 this season and 13-4 in Big East play. They rank 54th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 90th in scoring defense.

#T-6: North Carolina Tar Heels (+2000)

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking for their seventh title, and first since 2017. The No.9-ranked Tar Heels are 22-6 this season and 14-3 in ACC play. They rank 26th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 135th in scoring defense.

#10: Iowa State Cyclones (+2200)

The Iowa State Cyclones are in search of their first national title. The No.8-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are 21-6 this season and 10-4 in Big 12 play. They rank 71st out of 362 teams in scoring offense and eighth in scoring defense.