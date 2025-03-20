March Madness bracket prediction: $45,000,000 ex-NBA veteran Jamal Crawford picks lower seed UC San Diego over his alma mater Michigan

March Madness is already underway and it's that time of the year when several college basketball analysts play the game of NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction.

Among them includes NBA star and former three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. Interestingly, he made a bold prediction by picking No. 12 UC San Diego to pull off an upset against his alma mater, No. 5 Michigan, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Crawford, who is worth $45 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), played for Michigan (1999-2000) before being drafted eighth overall in the 2000 NBA Draft.

UC San Diego finished the 2024 regular season on a high, going 30-4 overall and topping the Big West conference with an 18-2 record. They are on an impressive 15-game winning streak and are 12-2 in away games.

On the other hand, Michigan finished the 2024 regular season third in the Big Ten conference, going 25-9 overall and 14-6 record in conference play. They are on a three-game winning streak and are 13-3 in home games.

It remains to be seen if Crawford's prediction stands corrected as the two are scheduled to face on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Who are the Final Four teams in Jamal Crawford's bracket?

According to Jamal Crawford, the Auburn Tigers make a dominant run through the South Region to secure a Final Four spot. Similarly, Duke, Houston, and St. John's reached the Final Four from their respective regions.

Here's a breakdown of how each of these teams, based on Crawford’s predictions, navigates their journey to reach the Final Four:

1. Auburn (South Region)

Path to the Final Four:

First Round: Auburn (1) vs. Alabama St. (16)

Second Round: Auburn vs. Creighton (9)

Sweet 16: Auburn vs. Texas A&M (4)

Elite Eight: Auburn vs. Michigan St. (2)

2. Duke (East Region)

Path to the Final Four:

First Round: Duke (1) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (16)

Second Round: Duke vs. Baylor (9)

Sweet 16: Duke vs. Arizona (4)

Elite Eight: Duke vs. Alabama (2)

3. Houston (Midwest Region)

Path to the Final Four:

First Round: Houston (1) vs. SIU Edwardsville (16)

Second Round: Houston vs. Gonzaga (8)

Sweet 16: Houston vs. Purdue (4)

Elite Eight: Houston vs. Tennessee (2)

4. St. John's (West Region)

Path to the Final Four:

First Round: St. John's (2) vs. Omaha (15)

Second Round: St. John's vs. Arkansas (10)

Sweet 16: St. John's vs. Missouri (6)

Elite Eight: St. John's vs. Florida (1)

Crawford also went ahead and said Auburn will beat St. John's while Houston will beat Alabama in the other semifinal. Finally, the clash between Houston and Auburn will see Bruce Pearl's Tigers getting crowned as champions.

