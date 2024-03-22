March Madness injury report today, March 22: Full list of injured players for Round One Day 2 of NCAA tournament

Tyler Kolek of Marquette is expected to return to action in the Eagles' first NCAA Tournament game today.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of March Madness. After an entertaining first day of the NCAA Tournament, day two will likely be impacted by injuries to a host of involved teams. Here's our rundown of the injury situation for teams playing on the second day of the NCAA Tournament's first round.

March Madness injury report today, March 22nd

TeamPlayerStatusNature of Injury
AlabamaDevin Cosby Jr.OutFoot
AuburnLior BermanOutKnee (season ending)
BaylorLangston LoveOutAnkle
ClemsonBas LeyteOutShoulder (Season ending)
ClemsonAlex HemenwayOutLeg (season ending)
ColoradoJulian HammondOutKnee
ColoradoRJ SmithOutLeg (season ending)
DukeCaleb FosterOutFoot (season ending)
DukeChristian ReevesOutAnkle (season ending)
FloridaMicah HandlogtenOutLeg (season ending)
Florida AtlanticTre CarrollOutArm
HoustonJoseph TuglerOutFoot (season ending)
HoustonRamon WalkerOutKnee (season ending)
HoustonTerrence ArceneauxOutAchilles (season ending)
MarquetteOso IghodaroQuestionableKnee
MarquetteTyler KolekProbableOblique
MarquetteSean JonesOutKnee (season ending)
NebraskaCJ WilcherProbableIllness
NebraskaEli RiceOutAnkle
NorthwesternMatthew NicholsonOutLeg
NorthwesternTy BerryOutKnee (season ending)
Saint Mary'sHarry WesselsQuestionableArm
Saint Mary'sJoshua JeffersonOutKnee (season ending)
Texas A&MBryce LindsayOutUndisclosed
Utah StateMax AgbonkpoloOutFoot (season ending)
VermontMatt VerettoOutShoulder
WisconsinIsaac LindseyQuestionableUndisclosed
WisconsinIsaac GardOutUndisclosed

March Madness games schedule today

TeamTeamTime TV
(8) Florida Atlantic(9) Northwestern12:15CBS
(3) Baylor(14) Colgate12:40Tru
(5) San Diego State(12) UAB)1:45TNT
(2) Marquette(15) Western Ky.2:00TBS
(1) Uconn(16) Stetson2:45CBS
(6) Clemson(11) New Mexico3:10Tru
(4) Auburn(13) Yale4:15TNT
(7) Florida(10) Colorado4:30TBS
(8) Nebraska(9) Texas A&M6:50TNT
(4) Duke(13) Vermont7:10CBS
(1) Purdue(16) Grambling7:25TBS
(4) Alabama(13) Charleston7:35Tru
(1) Houston(16) Longwood9:20TNT
(5) Wisconsin(12 James Madison9:40CBS
(8) Utah State(9) TCU9:55TBS
(5) Saint Mary's(12) Grand Canyon10:05Tru

Significant March Madness injuries today

Among the most significant players dealing with injury issues are a couple from Marquette. Tyler Kolek (15.0 points per game, 7.6 assists per game) has been out since the end of February and is anticipated to make his return.

Big man Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per game) is also questionable with a knee issue.

Florida will have to play without big man Micah Handlogten (5.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), who suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Tournament. For a Gators team already slated for a 7/10 competition, the loss of Handlogten could be significant.

Several other players are facing injury issues. Houston matches Marquette with the most players listed on the injury report, but most of Houston's players were depth players who have been out for a long period of time.

Arceneaux (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg) is probably the most significant loss, as Tugler (3.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Walker (2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg) have played less.

Clemson is without both Hemenway (5.2 ppg, 1.4 apg) and Leyte (0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg), but those absences should not be too detrimental. Meanwhile, Colorado will be missing Hammond (7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Smith (2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg) a bit more.

Duke is also among the teams with multiple players out. While Reeves (1.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg) saw only minimal playing time, the absence of Caleb Foster (7.7 ppg) could be consequential in March for Duke.

Nebraska has a pair of players down and both CJ Wilcher (7.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Eli Rice (4.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg) are contributing players who will be missed.

Northwestern has been without standout guard Ty Berry (11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg) for over a month, and big man Matthew Nicholson (5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg) is adding to their injury woes.

Saint Mary's has been without forward Joshua Jefferson (10.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg) for over a month and 7-foot-1 Aussie center Harry Wessels (4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg) is now questionable for action.

Finally, Wisconsin will likely see little impact if both Issac Lindsey (0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg) and Isaac Gard miss their Friday game.

