March Madness injury report today, March 22: Full list of injured players for Round One Day 2 of NCAA tournament

Injuries are an unfortunate part of March Madness. After an entertaining first day of the NCAA Tournament, day two will likely be impacted by injuries to a host of involved teams. Here's our rundown of the injury situation for teams playing on the second day of the NCAA Tournament's first round.

March Madness injury report today, March 22nd

Team Player Status Nature of Injury Alabama Devin Cosby Jr. Out Foot Auburn Lior Berman Out Knee (season ending) Baylor Langston Love Out Ankle Clemson Bas Leyte Out Shoulder (Season ending) Clemson Alex Hemenway Out Leg (season ending) Colorado Julian Hammond Out Knee Colorado RJ Smith Out Leg (season ending) Duke Caleb Foster Out Foot (season ending) Duke Christian Reeves Out Ankle (season ending) Florida Micah Handlogten Out Leg (season ending) Florida Atlantic Tre Carroll Out Arm Houston Joseph Tugler Out Foot (season ending) Houston Ramon Walker Out Knee (season ending) Houston Terrence Arceneaux Out Achilles (season ending) Marquette Oso Ighodaro Questionable Knee Marquette Tyler Kolek Probable Oblique Marquette Sean Jones Out Knee (season ending) Nebraska CJ Wilcher Probable Illness Nebraska Eli Rice Out Ankle Northwestern Matthew Nicholson Out Leg Northwestern Ty Berry Out Knee (season ending) Saint Mary's Harry Wessels Questionable Arm Saint Mary's Joshua Jefferson Out Knee (season ending) Texas A&M Bryce Lindsay Out Undisclosed Utah State Max Agbonkpolo Out Foot (season ending) Vermont Matt Veretto Out Shoulder Wisconsin Isaac Lindsey Questionable Undisclosed Wisconsin Isaac Gard Out Undisclosed

March Madness games schedule today

Team Team Time TV (8) Florida Atlantic (9) Northwestern 12:15 CBS (3) Baylor (14) Colgate 12:40 Tru (5) San Diego State (12) UAB) 1:45 TNT (2) Marquette (15) Western Ky. 2:00 TBS (1) Uconn (16) Stetson 2:45 CBS (6) Clemson (11) New Mexico 3:10 Tru (4) Auburn (13) Yale 4:15 TNT (7) Florida (10) Colorado 4:30 TBS (8) Nebraska (9) Texas A&M 6:50 TNT (4) Duke (13) Vermont 7:10 CBS (1) Purdue (16) Grambling 7:25 TBS (4) Alabama (13) Charleston 7:35 Tru (1) Houston (16) Longwood 9:20 TNT (5) Wisconsin (12 James Madison 9:40 CBS (8) Utah State (9) TCU 9:55 TBS (5) Saint Mary's (12) Grand Canyon 10:05 Tru

Significant March Madness injuries today

Among the most significant players dealing with injury issues are a couple from Marquette. Tyler Kolek (15.0 points per game, 7.6 assists per game) has been out since the end of February and is anticipated to make his return.

Big man Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per game) is also questionable with a knee issue.

Florida will have to play without big man Micah Handlogten (5.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), who suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Tournament. For a Gators team already slated for a 7/10 competition, the loss of Handlogten could be significant.

Several other players are facing injury issues. Houston matches Marquette with the most players listed on the injury report, but most of Houston's players were depth players who have been out for a long period of time.

Arceneaux (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg) is probably the most significant loss, as Tugler (3.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Walker (2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg) have played less.

Clemson is without both Hemenway (5.2 ppg, 1.4 apg) and Leyte (0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg), but those absences should not be too detrimental. Meanwhile, Colorado will be missing Hammond (7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Smith (2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg) a bit more.

Duke is also among the teams with multiple players out. While Reeves (1.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg) saw only minimal playing time, the absence of Caleb Foster (7.7 ppg) could be consequential in March for Duke.

Nebraska has a pair of players down and both CJ Wilcher (7.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Eli Rice (4.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg) are contributing players who will be missed.

Northwestern has been without standout guard Ty Berry (11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg) for over a month, and big man Matthew Nicholson (5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg) is adding to their injury woes.

Saint Mary's has been without forward Joshua Jefferson (10.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg) for over a month and 7-foot-1 Aussie center Harry Wessels (4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg) is now questionable for action.

Finally, Wisconsin will likely see little impact if both Issac Lindsey (0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg) and Isaac Gard miss their Friday game.