March Madness injury update: Key players to monitor for the first round of the NCAA tournament

For the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the excitement is getting to insane levels, as March Madness beckons. But do not let that distract from the fact that a lot of the best teams in the nation are going in undermanned.
These teams are missing some of the most important players to their success all season, which is something they cannot afford to have when it matters the most.
On that note, here`s a quick look at March Madness injuries that should be tracked with a keen eye. Are any of these players` injuries big blows to your favorite teams?
March Madness Injury Report
Auburn
- Lior Berman (G) Knee, Out
Baylor
- Langston Love (G) Knee, Out
BYU
- Aly Khalifa (C) Ankle, Questionable
Clemson
- Bas Leyte (F) Shoulder Out
Colorado
- Julian Hammond III (G) Knee Out
Duke
- Caleb Foster (G) Foot Out
Duquesne
- Tre Williams (C) Shoulder Questionable
Florida
- Micah Handlogten (C)
Florida Atlantic
- Tre Carroll (F) Arm Out
Houston
- Joseph Tugler (F) Foot Out
- Ramon Walker Jr (G) Knee Out
- Terrance Arceneaux (G) Achilles Out
Howard
- Dom Campbell (F) Concussion Questionable
- Ose Okojie (G) Undisclosed Questionable
- Shy Odom (F) Back Questionable
James Madison
- Quincy Allen (F) Undisclosed Out
Kansas
- Hunter Dickinson (C) Shoulder Probable
- Kevin McCullar Jr (G) Knee Probable
Marquette
- Chase Ross (G) Leg Probable
- Oso Ighodaro (F) Knee Probable
- Sean Jones (G) Knee Out
- Tyler Kolek (G) Oblique Questionable
Michigan St.
- Jeremy Fears Jr (G) Leg Out
Mississippi St.
- Andrew Taylor (G) Personal Out
NC State
- Dennis Parker Jr (G) Illness Doubtful
- LJ Thomas (G) Undisclosed Out
Nebraska
- CJ Wilcher (G) Illness Questionable
- Eli Rice (G) Ankle Out
Nevada
- Hunter McIntosh (G) Knee Questionable
Northwestern
- Matthew Nicholson (C) Leg Doubtful
- Ty Berry (G) Knee Out
Oakland
- Isaiah Jones (G) Ankle Questionable
Oregon
- Jesse Zarzuela (G) Ankle Out
- Keeshawn Barthelemy (G) Leg Out
- Nate Bittle (C) Illness Out
Saint Mary’s
- Harry Wessels (C) Arm Questionable
- Joshua Jefferson (F) Knee Out
South Carolina
- Myles Stute (F) Hip Questionable
Texas A&M
- Bryce Lindsay (G) Undisclosed Out
Texas Tech
- Darrion Williams (F) Ankle Questionable
- Devan Cambridge (F) Knee Out
- KyeRon Lindsay (G) Illness Questionable
- Warren Washington (F) Foot Out
Utah State
- Max Agbonkpolo (F) Foot Out
Vermont
- Max Veretto (F) Shoulder Out
Wagner
- Rob Taylor II (F) Undisclosed Questionable
- Zaire Williams (G) Knee Out
Washington State
- Joseph Yesufu (G) Hip Out
Western Kentucky
- Dontaie Allen (G) Knee Questionable
- Jalen Jackson (G) Foot Out
Wisconsin
- Isaac Lindsey (G) Undisclosed Questionable
Impact of key March Madness injuries in the first round
Perhaps the most glaring of March Madness injuries are those of Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and wing player Kevin McCullar, Jr. They are two of the Jayhawks` best scorers, but being listed as probable should be excellent news for Kansas fans.
It`s also worth noting that a handful of teams are coming in without a considerable number of players on their lineup. Houston, Howard, Marquette, Oregon and Texas Tech are missing two or more players from their rotations and will be lacking in depth.
As such, they`re going to need to dig deep into their remaining players to stand a chance, specifically the no. 2-ranked Cougars.