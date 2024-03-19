  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • March Madness injury update: Key players to monitor for the first round of the NCAA tournament

March Madness injury update: Key players to monitor for the first round of the NCAA tournament

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Mar 19, 2024 17:10 IST
Kansas v Baylor
Kansas v Baylor - Kevin McCullar Jr. drives to the basket

For the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the excitement is getting to insane levels, as March Madness beckons. But do not let that distract from the fact that a lot of the best teams in the nation are going in undermanned.

These teams are missing some of the most important players to their success all season, which is something they cannot afford to have when it matters the most.

On that note, here`s a quick look at March Madness injuries that should be tracked with a keen eye. Are any of these players` injuries big blows to your favorite teams?

March Madness Injury Report

Auburn

  • Lior Berman (G) Knee, Out

Baylor

  • Langston Love (G) Knee, Out

BYU

  • Aly Khalifa (C) Ankle, Questionable

Clemson

  • Bas Leyte (F) Shoulder Out

Colorado

  • Julian Hammond III (G) Knee Out

Duke

  • Caleb Foster (G) Foot Out

Duquesne

  • Tre Williams (C) Shoulder Questionable

Florida

  • Micah Handlogten (C)

Florida Atlantic

  • Tre Carroll (F) Arm Out

Houston

  • Joseph Tugler (F) Foot Out
  • Ramon Walker Jr (G) Knee Out
  • Terrance Arceneaux (G) Achilles Out

Howard

  • Dom Campbell (F) Concussion Questionable
  • Ose Okojie (G) Undisclosed Questionable
  • Shy Odom (F) Back Questionable

James Madison

  • Quincy Allen (F) Undisclosed Out

Kansas

  • Hunter Dickinson (C) Shoulder Probable
  • Kevin McCullar Jr (G) Knee Probable

Marquette

  • Chase Ross (G) Leg Probable
  • Oso Ighodaro (F) Knee Probable
  • Sean Jones (G) Knee Out
  • Tyler Kolek (G) Oblique Questionable

Michigan St.

  • Jeremy Fears Jr (G) Leg Out

Mississippi St.

  • Andrew Taylor (G) Personal Out

NC State

  • Dennis Parker Jr (G) Illness Doubtful
  • LJ Thomas (G) Undisclosed Out

Nebraska

  • CJ Wilcher (G) Illness Questionable
  • Eli Rice (G) Ankle Out

Nevada

  • Hunter McIntosh (G) Knee Questionable

Northwestern

  • Matthew Nicholson (C) Leg Doubtful
  • Ty Berry (G) Knee Out

Oakland

  • Isaiah Jones (G) Ankle Questionable

Oregon

  • Jesse Zarzuela (G) Ankle Out
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy (G) Leg Out
  • Nate Bittle (C) Illness Out

Saint Mary’s

  • Harry Wessels (C) Arm Questionable
  • Joshua Jefferson (F) Knee Out

South Carolina

  • Myles Stute (F) Hip Questionable

Texas A&M

  • Bryce Lindsay (G) Undisclosed Out

Texas Tech

  • Darrion Williams (F) Ankle Questionable
  • Devan Cambridge (F) Knee Out
  • KyeRon Lindsay (G) Illness Questionable
  • Warren Washington (F) Foot Out

Utah State

  • Max Agbonkpolo (F) Foot Out

Vermont

  • Max Veretto (F) Shoulder Out

Wagner

  • Rob Taylor II (F) Undisclosed Questionable
  • Zaire Williams (G) Knee Out

Washington State

  • Joseph Yesufu (G) Hip Out

Western Kentucky

  • Dontaie Allen (G) Knee Questionable
  • Jalen Jackson (G) Foot Out

Wisconsin

  • Isaac Lindsey (G) Undisclosed Questionable

Impact of key March Madness injuries in the first round

Perhaps the most glaring of March Madness injuries are those of Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and wing player Kevin McCullar, Jr. They are two of the Jayhawks` best scorers, but being listed as probable should be excellent news for Kansas fans.

It`s also worth noting that a handful of teams are coming in without a considerable number of players on their lineup. Houston, Howard, Marquette, Oregon and Texas Tech are missing two or more players from their rotations and will be lacking in depth.

As such, they`re going to need to dig deep into their remaining players to stand a chance, specifically the no. 2-ranked Cougars.

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?