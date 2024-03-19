March Madness injury update: Key players to monitor for the first round of the NCAA tournament

For the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the excitement is getting to insane levels, as March Madness beckons. But do not let that distract from the fact that a lot of the best teams in the nation are going in undermanned.

These teams are missing some of the most important players to their success all season, which is something they cannot afford to have when it matters the most.

On that note, here`s a quick look at March Madness injuries that should be tracked with a keen eye. Are any of these players` injuries big blows to your favorite teams?

March Madness Injury Report

Auburn

Lior Berman (G) Knee, Out

Baylor

Langston Love (G) Knee, Out

BYU

Aly Khalifa (C) Ankle, Questionable

Clemson

Bas Leyte (F) Shoulder Out

Colorado

Julian Hammond III (G) Knee Out

Duke

Caleb Foster (G) Foot Out

Duquesne

Tre Williams (C) Shoulder Questionable

Florida

Micah Handlogten (C)

Florida Atlantic

Tre Carroll (F) Arm Out

Houston

Joseph Tugler (F) Foot Out

Ramon Walker Jr (G) Knee Out

Terrance Arceneaux (G) Achilles Out

Howard

Dom Campbell (F) Concussion Questionable

Ose Okojie (G) Undisclosed Questionable

Shy Odom (F) Back Questionable

James Madison

Quincy Allen (F) Undisclosed Out

Kansas

Hunter Dickinson (C) Shoulder Probable

Kevin McCullar Jr (G) Knee Probable

Marquette

Chase Ross (G) Leg Probable

Oso Ighodaro (F) Knee Probable

Sean Jones (G) Knee Out

Tyler Kolek (G) Oblique Questionable

Michigan St.

Jeremy Fears Jr (G) Leg Out

Mississippi St.

Andrew Taylor (G) Personal Out

NC State

Dennis Parker Jr (G) Illness Doubtful

LJ Thomas (G) Undisclosed Out

Nebraska

CJ Wilcher (G) Illness Questionable

Eli Rice (G) Ankle Out

Nevada

Hunter McIntosh (G) Knee Questionable

Northwestern

Matthew Nicholson (C) Leg Doubtful

Ty Berry (G) Knee Out

Oakland

Isaiah Jones (G) Ankle Questionable

Oregon

Jesse Zarzuela (G) Ankle Out

Keeshawn Barthelemy (G) Leg Out

Nate Bittle (C) Illness Out

Saint Mary’s

Harry Wessels (C) Arm Questionable

Joshua Jefferson (F) Knee Out

South Carolina

Myles Stute (F) Hip Questionable

Texas A&M

Bryce Lindsay (G) Undisclosed Out

Texas Tech

Darrion Williams (F) Ankle Questionable

Devan Cambridge (F) Knee Out

KyeRon Lindsay (G) Illness Questionable

Warren Washington (F) Foot Out

Utah State

Max Agbonkpolo (F) Foot Out

Vermont

Max Veretto (F) Shoulder Out

Wagner

Rob Taylor II (F) Undisclosed Questionable

Zaire Williams (G) Knee Out

Washington State

Joseph Yesufu (G) Hip Out

Western Kentucky

Dontaie Allen (G) Knee Questionable

Jalen Jackson (G) Foot Out

Wisconsin

Isaac Lindsey (G) Undisclosed Questionable

Impact of key March Madness injuries in the first round

Perhaps the most glaring of March Madness injuries are those of Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and wing player Kevin McCullar, Jr. They are two of the Jayhawks` best scorers, but being listed as probable should be excellent news for Kansas fans.

It`s also worth noting that a handful of teams are coming in without a considerable number of players on their lineup. Houston, Howard, Marquette, Oregon and Texas Tech are missing two or more players from their rotations and will be lacking in depth.

As such, they`re going to need to dig deep into their remaining players to stand a chance, specifically the no. 2-ranked Cougars.