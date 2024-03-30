March Madness injury updates today, March 30: Full list of injured players for Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament

The March Madness Elite Eight has been set after the final games of the Sweet 16 wrapped up last night. These teams are now just three wins away from becoming the national champions.

Each team has battled through injury all season, which continues through the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness injury updates, March 30

Max Williams, Illinois

Illinois senior guard Max Williams is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. Williams played for three minutes during March Madness. He played one minute against Morehead State without recording a stat. He recorded one point and one rebound in two minutes on the floor in an Illinois 89-63 win over Duquesne.

Bas Leyte, Clemson

Clemson senior forward Bas Leyte is out with a shoulder injury. Leyte last appeared on February 21 in an 81-57 win over Georgia Tech.

The fifth-year senior transfer from UNC Greensboro played 20 games off the bench this season for the Tigers. He scored 15 total points, along with 16 rebounds and six assists.

Alex Hemenway, Clemson

Fifth-year senior Alex Hemenway is out for the season as he continues to deal with a plantar fasciitis injury. Hemenway played in five games, averaging 5.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama

Alabama senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is listed as questionable with a head injury. His status for the Crimson Tide's game against Clemson remains in the air after he missed their Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina.

Wrightsell exited Alabama's second-round March Madness contest against Grand Canyon. It was after he took an elbow to the head while attempting to block a shot in the first half. Alabama head coach Nate Oats has yet to give a definitive answer as to whether or not Wrightsell will suit up for the Elite Eight.

"Wrightsell continues to be evaluated by the doctor and trainer," Oats said. "He's day to day."

The Cal State Fullerton transfer battled a concussion earlier this season, forcing him to miss four games. Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, and 1.4 apg.

Nick Pringle, Alabama

Senior forward Nick Pringle is also questionable for Alabama with a heel contusion. Pringle left their March Madness Sweet 16 game against North Carolina shortly before returning to the game.

Pringle entered the arena in a walking boot on Friday but told the media he intends to play against Clemson on Saturday.

"It's been bothering me for a good minute, but I'm a fighter," Pringle said. "I don't let a knick-knack injury stop me from being who I am or affect the team in general, so I've just been dealing with it and doing a lot of treatment."

Davin Cosby Jr., Alabama

Davin Cosby Jr. is out indefinitely with a fractured foot and will miss Alabama's game against Clemson. Cosby has been unavailable all March Madness for Alabama and last played on March 9 against Arkansas when the injury occurred.

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi is questionable with an illness for the Volunteer's March Madness matchup on Sunday against Purdue. Vescovi missed Tennessee's win over Creighton on Friday night after coming down with the flu.

This was the first game Vescovi had missed all season for the Volunteers. The fifth-year senior averages 6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.5 apg. He should play against Purdue. But if he can't suit up, junior Jahmai Mashack will likely start in his place.

LJ Thomas, NC State

NC State guard LJ Thomas will not play for the Wolfpack again this season after entering the transfer portal before the start of March Madness. Thomas played in 12 games this season off the bench and averaged 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

Dennis Parker Jr., NC State

NC State guard Dennis Parker Jr. is out indefinitely with an illness. The true freshman has played 29 games this season for the Wolfpack and averages 4.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 0.4 apg. He last played three minutes against Duke on March 4.

MJ Rice, NC State

Sophomore guard MJ Rice is out after electing to redshirt the 2023–24 season. The Kansas transfer averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists in nine games.

Caleb Foster, Duke

Duke freshman guard Caleb Foster is out for the season due to a foot fracture. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer announced Foster would miss all of March Madness this year.

"My heart breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there," Scheyer said.

Foster played in 27 games this season, starting in 15. He averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.1 apg.

Christian Reeves, Duke

Duke's 7-foot-1 center Christian Reeves is out for the season due to an ankle injury in November. He averaged 1.7 ppg and 1.7 rpg through three games in his second season with the Blue Devils.

