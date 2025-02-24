“March Madness is about to be LIT!”: NCAA analyst excited after UCLA vs Iowa’s “controversial” end and NC State’s double OT win vs Notre Dame

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg is ecstatic for the upcoming 2024-2025 women's college basketball post-season. In his latest video on his YouTube channel earlier on Sunday, Feb. 23, the 43-year-old discussed all the latest happenings of the top-ranked programs in the nation.

He first started off with the 13th-ranked NC State Wolfpack's huge upset win over the No. 1-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on their home floor by nine points, 104-95, which went the distance as the winner was determined after two thrilling extra periods.

"March Madness is about to be lit. NC State wins a thriller in two overtimes over Notre Dame. Of course, Notre Dame the number one ranked team coming into the game. They were on a 20-game winning streak, beating teams by 28 per game. But, NC State winds up beating the number one team in Raleigh for the first time since 1978," Lundberg shared. (0:00)

"So, it'll be a short reign at the top for the Irish. Hannah Hidalgo not particularly efficient in this one, she was still feisty on defense. Sonia Citron hit the big three to send it to overtime but NC State held off Notre Dame in two overtimes," he then added.

Afterward, Lundberg gave his thoughts on the nail-biting ending of the third-ranked UCLA Bruins tight two-point triumph, 67-65, over the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

"Then, there was the controversial finish at the end of UCLA and Iowa. The refs mucked that game up a little bit and it wound up costing the Hawkeyes. But, nonetheless, and that was because Lucy Olsen was called for a foul at the very end to the decisive points for UCLA. Though, Olsen was fouled on a three right before that," (0:37)

The Wolfpack now move on to a Thursday, Feb. 27, conference fixture against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons still at home while the Bruins are set to face the Wisconsin Badgers on their homecourt on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Robin Lundberg lays down the current state of the 2024-2025 women's college basketball season

Later on in his video, Robin Lundberg detailed the kind of scenarios that could determine the next top-ranked program in the nation. Several high-tier programs have both won and lost against each other, which has caused several shifts in the current landscape.

"Nonetheless though, the way that these games are playing out, the fact that Texas could now be number one and they lost to Notre Dame. They also lost and beat South Carolina. UCLA was at number one and Iowa was right there with them. USC beat UCLA, and some of these various outcomes we've seen across this season with UConn now rising," Lundberg said.(0:56)

"It just shows you that many teams could be able to cut down the nets come March," he then concluded.

For most of these top-ranked teams, their regular season ends with less than five games left. They'll have to reap as many victories as they can get to come out of their conference and the national ranks on top come the post-season.

