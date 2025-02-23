“March Madness is wide open”: College hoops fans react as NC State pulls off insane upset vs. Hannah Hidalgo’s Notre Dame in double-OT thriller

No. 13 NC State pulled off a huge upset against Hannah Hidalgo and No. 1 Notre Dame in an intense 104-95 double-overtime win on Sunday. The Wolfpack snapped the Fighting Irish's 19-game winning streak that began in December.

It was the program's first win over a top-ranked team since defeating Louisville 74-60 in 2021. The game is expected to cause a major shake-up in the AP rankings, with Notre Dame falling less than 10 days after it achieved the top spot.

Fans reacted to the Wolfpack's win on X.

"Didn't see that coming. What a game that was," a fan wrote.

"NC State shook the rankings up. March Madness is wide open in the women’s side!" another fan commented.

"Super proud of those women! Way to show up, fight, and never give up. A well deserved win!" another fan wrote.

More fans joined in.

"From a UCONN fan. I officially became a fan of the NC State. GO WOLFPACK 🐺!!!" a fan commented.

"Bruh Notre Dame can’t even enjoy being the 1 seed for 2 game," another fan wrote.

"One of the best women’s games I’ve ever seen. What a game," another fan commented.

Zoe Brooks leads NC State past Notre Dame

Sophomore Zoe Brooks posted a game-high 33 points and 33 rebounds on 9-of-20 shooting in 48 minutes. The biggest aspect of her game was her aggressive mentality, which translated into a career-high 14-of-14 free throw effort.

Saniya Rivers also dropped a double-double as all of the Wolfpack's starters scored in double digits.

For Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron touched the 20-point mark. They combined for 71 points on 28-of-67 shooting (7 of 24 from the 3-point line).

The Fighting Irish had more offensive rebounds, steals, fast-break conversions and paint points. However, the game-changing element was the free-throw line, where they had 16 fewer opportunities.

Hidalgo was the only player to get to the charity stripe. For NC State, every starter garnered multiple free-throw attempts.

