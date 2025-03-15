"March Sadness": College hoops fans sympathize with Illinois kid bawling incessantly during Maryland's blowout win vs Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins crushed Illinois Fighting Illini with an 88-65 rout in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday. The loss not only ended Illinois’ streak but also cast doubt on its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Ad

Maryland dominated early, leading 35-15 at halftime. The game was so lopsided that none of the Terrapins’ starters played more than 25 minutes. Kasparas Jakucionis struggled with six turnovers, adding to Illinois’ woes.

But it wasn’t just the players feeling the sting. A young Illinois fan, caught on camera looking heartbroken, became an instant viral moment. FOX College Hoops shared the clip, and fans couldn’t help but relate.

“March sadness,” a fan said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Son, I’ve been there. I was the same way at the end of the 1999 championship game and I was 17,” another fan said.

“Welcome to the life of an Illini fan, kid,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“Kid looks like he's on his 3rd divorce. Poor little fella...Illinois fans are bottom of the barrel but this little guy doesn't deserve this. He should become a Purdue fan,” a fan said.

“8 mins left in the first half, kid already crying,” another fan said.

“How is the kid not used to this by now?,” one fan said.

Ad

Fighting Illini now heads back to Champaign-Urbana, waiting for Selection Sunday to reveal its NCAA Tournament fate.

Maryland dominated the Fighting Illini once again

Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Maryland Terrapins and the Illinois Fighting Illini - Source: Imagn

Maryland dominated Illinois Fighting Illini once again, rolling to an 88-65 win Friday night in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. The Illini have now lost 12 games this season, seven by double digits, including two blowouts against the Terrapins.

Ad

Maryland won by 21 in Champaign in January and by 23 on Friday, leading by as many as 36. So what’s behind their dominance?

Terps coach Kevin Willard said:

"They are a talented team, and they're really good, but they're also young,” Willard said, according to The News Gazette. “So I kind of like the fact that we can post-up, we can go at them and be a little bit more physical. I think they've struggled against teams that have been physical with them just because they're young.

Ad

"(Thursday) night they score 100 and something points with Iowa, but the ball never touched the post. It was going to be different tonight. So we came out, and I think we've been very physical with them both times we've played them."

Maryland men’s basketball has finally ended its Big Ten Tournament semifinal drought.

Also Read: "Screenager city" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark & bf Connor McCaffery stay glued to phones while attending Illinois vs Maryland game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here