Mark Campbell succinctly sums up Hailey Van Lith's role at TCU after making college history as Big 12 champions

TCU coach Mark Campbell summed up Hailey Van Lith's role with the Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season. On Sunday, the second-year coach described the 5-foot-9 guard, who transferred from LSU after helping the Lady Tigers reach the Elite Eight last season, as the team's lead dog with a warrior spirit.

Ad

"Hailey, she's our lead dog. She's has this just warrior spirit while she has a humble spirit at the same time," Campbell said (6:19) in a postgame presser.

The comments came following TCU's 51-48 win over Baylor (25-6, 15-3) that handed the Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2) their first Big 12 regular-season title and fourth overall.

Ad

Trending

Van Lith finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes for No. 10 TCU, which last won a regular-season title in 2010 as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

"The team follows her and they love her and she's this incredible leader, has an incredible work ethic but we go as Hailey goes," Campbell added (6:30).

Sedona Prince top scored for the Horned Frogs with 16 points, 19 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 38 minutes. Prince and Van Lith combined for 12 of 30 from the field while the rest of their teammates shot 7 of 23 in the crucial clash against the No. 17 Bears.

Ad

Mark Campbell, Sedona Prince state the importance of TCU's victory over Baylor

TCU coach Mark Campbell spoke about the Horned Frogs' win against Baylor, saying that beating the Bears on their home court in a winner-take-all encounter was special, as it signified the team's readiness for the postseason.

Sedona Prince described TCU's Big 12 regular-season title win as "very special," considering what the Horned Frogs have been through last season, where they started 14-0 only to lose 11 of their next 12 games due to injuries to Prince and Madison Conner. They forfeited two games the week they were found organizing campus tryouts when they were down to six scholarship players.

Ad

“Coming in here, we've worked, built our team back up, recovered and got some new amazing pieces in," Prince said. "It’s really, really cool that, you know, it happened to be here, last conference game of the season. Yeah, it’s just very, very special.”

TCU is set to make its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance, and the Horned Frogs will likely end their first-round jinx as they'll be favored to win their opening assignment against a lower-seeded team.

Ad

The Mark Campbell-coached program is coming to the Big 12 Tournament with a seven-game winning streak and wins over seeded teams Baylor, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Utah and NC State.

What do you think about the Horned Frogs' 2024-25 women's college basketball season? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here