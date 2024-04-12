Mark Madsen Salary: How much does California coach earn with Golden Bears? 

Mark Madsen's impact as head coach of the California Golden Bears led to a two-year contract extension announced last month. With a total gross income of $2,675,000 and a huge school buyout of $6,743,750, Madsen's future with the Golden Bears is secured through the 2029-30 season.

Under Madsen's guidance, Cal basketball has been amazing, with notable achievements in his first season. Athletic Director Jim Knowlton also commended Madnsen's transformative influence on the program:

"Coach Madsen has made an incredible difference in the short time he has been at Cal. He hasn't only developed our young men and made great progress in the last year, but has engaged our faculty, our donors, and our fans and truly brought energy back to the 'Haas Of Pain'.

"I'm excited to extend Mark and work together with him as we make the move to the ACC, and I know our entire Cal family is excited tosee what's next," Knowlton said.

Madsen's key aspects lie in the way he utilizes transfer players, a strategy that has improved the team's dynamics. Madsen led to many significant victories as Cal's coach, including marquee wins against UCLA, Washington State, Oregon and Colorado.

His impact also led to a rise in home attendance as Cal experienced its first sellout crowd in seven years. California concluded their 2023-24 season in eighth place with a 9-11 conference record in the Pac-12 and an overall record of 13-19.

Looking forward, Madsen now has a renewed sense of purpose intending to take Cal basketball to new heights.

Mark Madsen could take BYU job despite 2-year extension

Mark Madsen's recent contract extension with California's basketball program hasn't stopped speculations about his future. Reports suggest that BYU's head coach, Mark Pope might move to Kentucky, potentially opening up the BYU job for Madsen.

Despite signing the extension to secure his service through 2030, Madsen's name is in the mix. However, it is expected that Madsen will remain at Cal.

While the extensions aimed to secure him, it doesn't rule out other opportunities at the same time. BYU could approach Madsen, though he hasn't indicated any interest. The only factor that comes in the way is his buyout which was increased from $4 million to approximately $6 million in the new contract.

