Mark Pope came with a $6,000,000 price tag as Kentucky records reportedly show BYU buyout cost

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope came with a hefty $6 million price tag, as university records reportedly confirm the cost of his buyout from Brigham Young University.

The University of Kentucky paid BYU $6 million to secure Pope after hiring him as their new head basketball coach in April. While a significant sum, it’s not the largest coaching buyout on record, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Kentucky’s payment for Pope stands out compared to other recent basketball coaching buyouts. In 2022, Georgia paid $1.25 million to cover Mike White’s buyout, while Louisville spent $1.1 million to acquire Pat Kelsey.

Mark Pope talks to the crowd - Source: Imagn Mark Pope during the game against No.1 Auburn - Source: Imagn

A Kentucky alumnus and former national champion, Pope will earn $5 million in his first year, with potential contract extensions tied to team performance. The details of his BYU contract remain undisclosed due to the university’s private status.

Mark Pope's track record in conference tournaments has been less than stellar. Prior to taking the Kentucky job, he held an 8-9 record, with only one appearance in a championship game.

Mark Pope embraces Rick Pitino’s philosophy

Mark Pope leads Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament after an impressive regular season. However, his unproven track record in March raises questions about his ability to deliver in crucial postseason games.

To navigate the pressure, Pope draws from his experience playing under Rick Pitino during Kentucky’s 1990s championship run. He recalls the mounting expectations as Pitino, in his seventh season, finally secured a national title.

“I’ve told this story a lot, and it does apply,” Pope said [H/t On3]. I’ll never forget it, Coach (Pitino) had been here for seven years, I think, when we finally won it. He had been to a Final Four — an epic Final Four. We finally made it to a national championship game and people were getting impatient, as you can imagine. They’re like, ‘it’s time to win one.'”

Pope remembers the immense pressure on Pitino and the team’s expectation to win from day one.

“This was the team that was going to come win it,” he said. “We were No. 1 or No. 2 all year long, so there’s all this build-up and all this emotion. It was such an incredible ride.”

Now leading Kentucky Wildcats, Mark Pope embraces Rick Pitino’s philosophy, treating every game with the same preparation and focus to normalize big moments.

