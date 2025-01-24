Mark Pope and Co. deal with rejection as 5-star recruit Caleb Wilson makes big career choice

Caleb Wilson ended months of speculation as he announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday. This is a huge loss for the Kentucky Wildcats, as coach Mark Pope had led a heavy recruitment push for the No. 5-ranked five-star forward.

After his appointment in April, Pope built his 2024-25 roster entirely from the transfer portal while focusing on the recruitment of future players. Wilson was at the top of Kentucky's list, and it was clear during his official visit to Lexington that the Wildcats were determined to sign him.

With Caleb Wilson out of the picture, Mark Pope has secured Acaden Lewis, Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno for the incoming 2025 class. The Wildcats now need to find another piece to complete their 2025-26 roster. No. 4 prospect Nate Ament is still available, but with 11 other schools vying for him, Kentucky's chances appear slim.

Caleb Wilson explains reasons behind UNC commitment

Caleb Wilson is an important frontcourt asset with incredible length and explosiveness. His ball-handling skills and quick footwork make him a highly sought-after prospect. As a forward, he would be a key addition to any team's lineup, and his decision to join the Tar Heels is seen as a significant boost for their campaign next season.

In his chat with ESPN, Wilson explained his reasons for choosing Chapel Hill:

"I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program," he said. "They were my first blue blood (offer). Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program."

Wilson also spoke about how UNC coach Hubert Davis impacted his decision:

"I love the passion and energy of coach Hubert Davis. I know he will push me to be my best and love me at the same time. He is a truth teller and that's what I want. We have watched film together. He tells me where I can be better."

"He is a man of faith and we have a great connection. He plays his freshmen, too. I plan to help UNC win and win big. Then hopefully I can have a chance to be a one-and-done."

With RJ Davis running out of eligibility and freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson expected to declare for the NBA, Caleb Wilson's commitment is crucial for securing UNC's future.

