"Mark Pope effect" "Winning over draft picks": Fans react as Kentucky scores unwanted NBA draft statistic in first year without John Calipari

The Kentucky Wildcats registered an unwanted NBA Draft statistic. For the first time since 2009, Kentucky didn't have a single player picked in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Fans went berserk on social media, pointing fingers at the current Wildcats head coach Mark Pope for this outcome, while others felt winning is more important than getting draft picks.

This was Pope's first season replacing John Calipari, who was a fan favourite. Calipari has now left for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and during his time in Kentucky, had a great NBA Draft streak.

Here are some of the bizarre fan reactions to the unwanted Kentucky NBA Draft day statistic.

"I'd take winning over draft pick always," a passionate Kentucky fan wrote.

"Calipari didn't have one at Arkansas either. LOL" another fan reacted.

"Winning NCAA tournament games >> winning draft night," a netizen shared.

"Neither did Cal, for the first time since 2007. Washed," another hoops fan wrote.

"For the first time since 2019 Kentucky didn’t get bounced in the first weekend," a Kentucky fan had a new take on the situation.

"Did Arkansas?" another fan questioned.

Moreover, Calipari's historic NBA Draft selection streak also came to an end after 17 years, as Arkansas had no selections on Wednesday night. It was the first time since 2007 that Calipari got shut out of the first round.

Mark Pope guided Kentucky to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his first year as the Wildcats coach

Amid all the fan wars on social media, Pope has been a welcome addition to Kentucky. In his first season, he has proven his credentials, guiding the Wildcats to the Sweet 16.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

The Wildcats lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 last season, but they showed enough promise for Pope to build on in the upcoming season. Kentucky also had a 24-12 record under his tutelage.

Fans were not sure about Pope replacing Calipari at Kentucky, but now they believe that the former BYU Cougars coach could lead them to the promised land.

However, it remains to be seen if Pope and his players can make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament next season. There's a lot of excitement around the Wildcats with their recruiting ahead of the new campaign.

