Mark Pope gives grim injury update on Kentucky stars Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler after Tennessee win 

Kentucky coach Mark Pope disclosed the extent of the injuries suffered by guards Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler in a postgame interview following the No. 15 Wildcats' 75-64 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday.

Robinson wore street clothes and didn't play due to a right wrist injury. He was seen wearing a brace on his injured wrist. Butler, meanwhile, reaggravated his shoulder injury with 8:40 remaining in the game and didn't return.

Pope spoke about their injuries after the game and the coach appeared distraught over the possibility of his most reliable players missing time during the crucial stages of the SEC regular season.

"Jaxson is I'm not sure we're going to get him back anytime soon," Pope said about Robinson postgame. "But I'm hoping and praying that we get him back sooner.

"Lamont just was super scary. He was right in front of me. He went down the second he went down you could kind of see as he extended out that he just tore his shoulder a little bit and it was just exactly what we didn't want to do," Pope added on Butler. "He was incredible and brave tonight."

Mark Pope noted that he's hopeful the team would adapt to the situation as soon as possible while they try to find a way to get Butler and Robinson healthy for the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Wounded Wildcats make a statement at home, upset Volunteers in rivalry game

Kentucky (17-7, 6-5) made themselves known in the SEC, delivering a statement game against higher-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

Despite not having second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson at the start of the game and missing the services of Lamont Butler in the latter part of the second half, the rag-tag Wildcats marched on and delivered the big blow to the Volunteers' chances of getting the SEC regular season championship.

Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh paced Kentucky's offense with 13 points each while Koby Brea and Trent Noah added 11 apiece for the Wildcats, who made 12 3-pointers to outplay the Volunteers and sweep their season series.

Mark Pope's team has been brilliant against Top 15 opposition and they've done it again against the higher-ranked Tennessee, who shot 42.6% from the field, including an abysmal 16.7% from the 3-point line. Kentucky was the most efficient team on offense, making 50% of their shots, including 12-of-24 from long distance.

Butler finished with six points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals before reinjuring his shoulder in the second half. Travis Perry added eight while Amari Williams contributed six.

Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee's offense with 17 points while Igor Milicic Jr added 16.

