Mark Pope, Kentucky extend offer to 4-star 2026 prospect Deron Rippey Jr.

Four-star prospect Deron Rippey Jr. received an offer from Mark Pope's Kentucky, and he announced it on Instagram on Friday.

Kentucky Hoops also shared the news with highlights of Rippey's performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. In the clip, he dunked, grabbed rebounds and got past defenders.

"Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff have offered 2026 four-star Deron Rippey Jr.! 😼 Deron is a 6-2 PG and plays for Blair Academy in New Jersey! 🌃💙 @drichh0," Kentucky Hoops wrote.

The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. He also earned all-camp team honors.

According to On3, Rippey is the No. 18 prospect in the country, the No. 4 point guard in the 2026 class and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey. He was also named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year last season.

Rippey has received several offers from top programs. These include Louisville, Rutgers, Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue, LSU, Syracuse, NC State, Kansas, West Virginia, Auburn and Indiana. He made an official visit to the Cardinals, and unofficial visits to Villanova and Scarlet Knights.

No. 1 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes officially visited Mark Pope's Kentucky

On Wednesday, Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 by On3, made his official visit to Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 forward is from Louisville, but plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

Stokes shared pictures from the visit, posing in a Wildcats jersey. The photoshoot included snaps with his family at the campus.

He has also made an official visit to Louisville. According to On3, the Cardinals lead his recruitment race with a 32.6% chance of landing him, followed by Kentucky at 28.5% and Kansas at 24.4%.

Stokes praised Wildcats coach Mark Pope’s efforts in recruiting him.

“I mean, it’s still close to home and still a great, great program with a great coach,” Stokes said on Wednesday, via On3. “Coach Mark (Pope), he’s a great dude. He’s always texting me, catching up and telling me congratulations on the games and stuff like that. For the most part, I’m talking to coach Mark.”

Kentucky aims to end its 13-year national title drought, and landing a talent like Stokes would be huge for Pope and the program.

