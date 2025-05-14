Mark Pope opens up about losing freshman Travis Perry to transfer portal: "I was devastated"

Kentucky coach Mark Pope had a mixed first season in charge of the Wildcats after taking the job last April. The Wildcats had promising moments during the season and they reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, ending their season in a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

There have been incoming players and outgoings via the portal and some players including last season's top-points scorer Otega Oweh declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. On Apr. 22, just before the transfer portal closed, talented guard Travis Perry who had already declared his intention to return to Kentucky next season, unexpectedly entered the transfer portal.

Perry ended up joining the Ole Miss Rebels and during his first news conference of the off-season, Mark Pope revealed his devastation at the guard's surprise departure from Kentucky (7:24).

Trending

"I was devastated when Travis left," Mark Pope said. "I think he's such a terrific young man. I think he's a really, really special person. I think he's got an old soul, and he's full of wisdom and he just is everything that you want in a young man and a player, and then he's a big-time basketball player.

"He's a great talent, and I think it was certainly devastating to me personally, because I enjoy coaching him so much, and I think he's got a brilliant upside. I think he was on his way to becoming a legend here at Kentucky. So, you know that that made me sad, but you know he's going to find a path that works for him and it's going to be positive. But you know that was a tough one for us."

Travis Perry was Kentucky Mr. Basketball when he committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Class of 2024 but he started the season as a bench option although his playing time increased as the season reached its climax. Perry averaged 2.7 points on 31.3% shooting from the floor and 32.1% shooting from beyond the arc, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 9.8 minutes per game.

Mark Pope bemoans state of transfer portal

According to an ESPN report, up to 30% of the players in college basketball entered the transfer portal this year and with the flux created by the House vs. NCAA ruling that mandates revenue-sharing between programs and players, college sports has been plagued by uncertainty.

During his news conference on Tuesday after the loss of Travis Perry to the portal, Mark Pope bemoaned the state of the portal.

"You just don't know what the rules are exactly," Mark Pope said. But that's kind of fun. I think there's been so much chaos that we're kind of getting more accustomed to, kind of living in the chaos. It's just war games, right? You just plan out every possible contingency plan and think it through the best you can, and then make a decision and run with it. And so it's fun."

Mark Pope added experienced SEC stars Mo Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen via the transfer portal while welcoming recruits Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson. In addition, the Wildcats will return Trent Noah, Colin Chandler and Brandon Garrison from last year's team.

