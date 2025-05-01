Mark Pope and Rick Pitino exchange excitement as Kentucky and St. John’s set for a blockbuster Christmas matchup

Mark Pope and Rick Pitino are preparing for a Christmas matchup. CBS Sports announced on Thursday that the CBS Sports Classic this year will be between Pope's Kentucky team and Pitino's St. John's squad.
"I think we should give the Johnnies and all of BBN the greatest Christmas gift on Dec. 20 in Catlanta, what do you say?" Pope asked Pitino in a video shared by CBS Sports.
Pitino reflected on winning the national championship when Pope was the captain of his Kentucky squad in 1996.
"It feels like it was about 7,8 years ago that we won the championship," Pitino said. "I coached one of the greatest teams in the history of the game, and you were the captain. And now, we get to coach against each other."
Both Kentucky and St. John's are coming off seasons in which they finished in the top 12 in the AP Poll. Pitino led the Red Storm to Big East regular-season and conference tournament titles and a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Pope's Kentucky squad received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made a run to the Sweet 16.
Rick Pitino's impact on Mark Pope
Pope and Pitino won a national title together in 1996, and the two men have remained close since. At SEC Media Day ahead of last season, Pope reflected on the important role Pitino has played in his life.
"Coach Pitino is really personal to me," Pope said. "If you think about your life, you count on one hand the people that really, really, really changed you forever, and I love Coach Pitino for that. ... He changed the way that I see the world, and he changed the way that I walk into a room, and he changed the confidence that we approach challenges with. ...
"He took a program when it was in a really difficult spot, and took it back where it belongs: at the top of the college basketball mountain."
Pitino showed up at Big Blue Madness to support his former player ahead of Pope's first season leading his alma mater. Pitino coached Kentucky for eight seasons from 1989 to 1997, and now, one of his best players has taken over the role.
