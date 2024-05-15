Mark Pope's Kentucky adds another $1 million over $4 million fund in NIL collectives ahead of 2024 college basketball season

The Kentucky Wildcats will have a strong financial foundation in their quest to restore superiority in the NCAA men's basketball arena.

The Wildcat-driven NIL collective Club Blue reached $1 million in NIL donations from the general fanbase, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones announced on Wednesday.

The amount raised through the fanbase will be added to the $4 million previously doled out by two donors during the hiring of new coach Mark Pope. The overall $5 million in funding gives the team some financial buffer to get high-end transfers in the future.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart was thrilled over the initial $4 million donation and noted that financial support is important to help the basketball program roll and keep its quest for another title alive.

"We combined some things in recruiting with the tenacity in recruiting, the staff in recruiting, the brand that we have and then the NIL space and we’ve got some people that have already stepped up over the last 24 hours," Barnhart said in a previous interview with KSR.

"We’ve had several donors who have stepped up to put over $4 million in our NIL portfolio for coach to work with to get started … I can confirm that’s true,” he added.

Kentucky hits big strides with solid recruits

Former Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea has been acquired by Kentucky through the transfer portal.

Since taking over as Kentucky's coach last month, Pope has made significant strides in recruiting by acquiring high-caliber players from the transfer portal and the graduating high school class.

The former Kentucky captain secured the services of Brandon Garrison, Kerr Kriisa, Otega Oweh, Amari Williams, Koby Brea, Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr from the transfer portal. He also gained commitments from high school standouts Travis Perry, Trent Noah and Collin Chandler.

NIL has become a big factor during contract negotiations at top college basketball openings. Since 2021, top teams that offer higher NIL deals have been attracting the top talent.

As per On3.com, power forwards and centers are the most valuable positions in the transfer portal, as programs could splash $1 million to secure their much-coveted player. Guards are estimated to earn about $400,000–$500,000.

The Wildcats' mission to return to the national championship scene now rests on the shoulders of Pope, who is doing a fine job in recruiting the best players who are ready to work for him.