Mark Pope’s Kentucky, Hubert Davis’ UNC and more - 5-star Anthony Thompson shortlists 7 final schools

On Thursday, Western Reserve Academy star Anthony Thompson cut down the list of schools he was considering from 15 to seven. According to On3, Thompson is a five-star wing in the class of 2026 and is the No. 8-ranked prospect.According to On3's Joe Tipton, Thompson's remaining options include the Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Purdue Boilermakers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and the North Carolina Tar Heels. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite cutting his list of schools down to seven on Thursday, Thompson has already gone on two unofficial visits to Columbia to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also visited Lexington twice to check out the Kentucky Wildcats' facilities.Thompson also has deep ties to Indiana after signing an NIL deal with Adidas last year and playing AAU basketball for the Indiana Elite at the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit.Anthony Thompson has close ties to KentuckyAnthony Thompson first visited Kentucky last year in October, during coach Mark Pope's first Big Blue Madness, where he was immediately offered a scholarship and later in January this year when the Wildcats played the Florida Gators.After his Lexington visit, Pope and his assistant coaches traveled to South Carolina in June to watch Thompson play at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill. While speaking to reporters at the event, the talented prospect discussed the Wildcats' interest in his commitment and how Pope plans to utilize him if he commits to them.“They’re (Kentucky) very involved as well,” Anthony Thompson said. “They came to visit me and kind of just told me how big of a priority I am for them with my versatility and my shooting and stuff like that. Obviously, it’s a really storied program, a really good program over a lot of years. It’s a blue blood.“I feel like I’d probably play similar to Jaxson Robinson, a lot of pick and rolls. I think watching them play, I kind of got a good feel for how their offense (operates). We talk constantly, I’ll say probably every week. We just talked about hopefully getting me on (campus) for a visit, but continue to talk to me about how I fit into the program.”Thompson further revealed that he would start going for official visits to the schools on his list after the summer and would make his final commitment decision before the start of his senior year.