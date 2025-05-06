Mark Pope's Kentucky set to receive huge boost in the form of 7'1" center from Miami

Heading into his second season at Kentucky, coach Mark Pope has added another late piece to his recruiting class. This particular player is one who certainly has plenty of immediate size impact. 7-foot-1 Miami of Ohio center Reece Potter has reportedly chosen to transfer to Kentucky for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Potter's recent decision to enter the transfer portal has been widely reported, but media reports began circulating (see Instagram post from @tiptonedits above) that Potter had chosen Kentucky. Potter reportedly had interest from several other major programs, including North Carolina.

Potter completed his sophomore season at Miami of Ohio, averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Red Hawks. Potter is a 40% career 3-point shooter in his time at Miami. Potter started 11 games as a freshman, but played solely off the bench last season, playing 17 minutes per game.

Ad

Trending

Given that one of the key players in Kentucky's portal recruiting class, big man Jayden Quaintance, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in late February at Arizona State, Potter might be an insurance policy against a slow recovery from Quaintance. Kentucky does return junior big man Brandon Garrison, but the Wildcats still had a slot available on their roster.

Potter's fit in the 2025-26 Kentucky portal class

Reece Potter will be the tallest Wildcats Mark Pope has placed on a UK roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

One of the most immediate reasons that Potter apparently jumped at the opportunity to be a Wildcat is that he himself is from Lexington. Potter played high school basketball at Lexington Catholic High. Potter wasn't recruited by Kentucky out of high school, and 247sports indicates that he chose between Miami, Western Kentucky and Youngstown State.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mark Pope put together a massive 2025-26 transfer portal class. The Wildcats lost only reserve guards Kerr Kriisa and Travis Perry and a pair of walk-on guards who saw minimal action. Pope added Quaintance, big forward Mouhamed Dioubate from Alabama, wing forward Kam Williams from Tulane and highly regarded guards Denzel Aberdeen from Florida and Jaland Lowe from Pitt.

Kentucky's recruiting class is ranked as the nation's No. 4 portal class by 247sports. Potter is ranked as a three-star transfer by 247, with Quaintance rated as a five-star recruit and the other additions being ranked as four-star recruits. Potter will be the tallest player that Kentucky has placed on Pope's roster, although he's still two inches short of Shaghari Alleyne's 7-foot-3 UK record for size.

What do you think of the addition of Potter to the Wildcats roster? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here