Mark Sears stats today: How did Alabama guard fare vs St. Mary's?

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:48 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Saint Marys at Alabama - Source: Imagn
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (#1) attacks the defense of Saint Mary's Gaels guard Jordan Ross (#2) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Photo: Imagn

Mark Sears and the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide kept their NCAA title hopes alive, beating the seventh-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels 80-66 in the second round of the 2025 March Madness at Rocket Arena on Sunday.

Sears was one of six players to score in double figures for the Crimson Tide, who reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year. He recorded 12 points, three assists and one block in 26 minutes of action.

Mark Sears shot 5-for-15 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He struggled with his outside shot, though, missing all four of his 3-point attempts against Saint Mary's.

Sears made history with his performance in the second round as he moved up to third on Alabama's all-time scoring list. He now has 1,910 points for the Crimson Tide.

Here are Mark Sears' stats from the game against the Saint Mary's Gaels:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Mark Sears2612035-150-42-20-00131
Who stepped up for Alabama apart from Mark Sears in win over Saint Mary's?

Chris Youngblood helped Alabama build a 42-29 lead at the break, scoring all of his 13 points in the first half. He was sizzling from beyond the arc during that period, knocking down all three of his attempts from the 3-point area. Youngblood's explosion was a welcome sight for coach Nate Oats as Mark Sears finished the opening period with just four points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) attacks the defense of St. Mary&#039;s Gaels guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Photo: Imagn
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) attacks the defense of St. Mary's Gaels guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Photo: Imagn

Grant Nelson also delivered in the win over the Gaels, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight boards. Fellow starter Clifford Omoruyi also contributed, scoring 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season. Omoruyi previously achieved that feat in the game against Kentucky on Feb. 22.

Aden Holloway and Mouhamed Dioubate stepped up as well, combining for 22 points off the bench. Holloway recorded 12 points, three assists and one rebound in 22 minutes. Dioubate added 10 points and five boards in 15 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point area.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a clash with the sixth-seeded BYU Cougars in the Sweet 16. The Cougars booked their place in the last 16 after recording a 91-89 upset win over the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the second round on Saturday.

Richie Saunders scored 25 points for the Cougars, who reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. He shot 9-for-16 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc against Wisconsin.

