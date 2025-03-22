Mark Sears stats today: How did the Alabama star fare vs Robert Morris? (Mar. 21)

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 22, 2025 00:34 GMT
Robert Morris v Alabama - Source: Getty
Mark Sears (#1) of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against DJ Smith (#11) of the Robert Morris Colonials during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Rocket Arena on March 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Getty

Mark Sears and the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide survived a major scare Friday, beating the 15th-seeded Robert Morris Colonials 90-81 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Arena. Sears took over for Alabama in the second half to lead the Crimson Tide to a second-round clash with Saint Mary’s.

Sears scored 19 points after halftime to help Alabama pull away against Robert Morris. He stepped up for the Crimson Tide after the Colonials took a 65-64 lead in the second period, scoring seven of Alabama’s points in a key 11-2 run that swung the momentum back in their favor.

Mark Sears finished with 22 points. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range. He made a living at the free-throw line, going 11-for-13. Sears also had 10 assists and five rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Here are Mark Sears' stats from the game against the Robert Morris Colonials:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Mark Sears33225105-121-511-130-50023
Mark Sears gets offensive help from Mouhamed Dioubate and Clifford Omoruyi in win over Robert Morris

Mark Sears wasn’t the only player to shine in Alabama’s win. Mouhamed Dioubate delivered off the bench for coach Nate Oats, scoring 18 points, scoring 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and making both of his free throws. He also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes.

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (#10) attacks the defense of Robert Morris Colonials guard Amarion Dickerson (3) and forward Ismael Plet (45) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Photo: Imagn
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (#10) attacks the defense of Robert Morris Colonials guard Amarion Dickerson (3) and forward Ismael Plet (45) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Photo: Imagn

Clifford Omoruyi also contributed, scoring 17 points and knocking down all eight of his field-goal attempts. He grabbed four rebounds and was a disruptive force defensively, tallying three steals and two blocks in 21 minutes.

Four starters scored in double figures for the Colonials, who came close to pulling off the upset of the tournament. Amarion Dickerson led Robert Morris with 25 points on 11-for-22 shooting and added nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Alvaro Folgueiras also had a monster game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 boards to record his 14th double-double of the season. Josh Omojafo and DJ Smith also contributed for the underdogs, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

