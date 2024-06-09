Marquette basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects Shaka Smart could target in 2024-25 ft. Amari Allen, Zacch Wiggins, and Ian Miletic

Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart will be back for his fourth season with the Golden Eagles. After reaching the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Smart will be looking to recruit more prospects to improve his squad.

Marquette went 27-10, including14-6 in the Big East, last season.

Top 3 high school prospects Shaka Smart could target in 2024-25

Ian Miletic

Ian Militec, from Rolling Meadows (Illinois) High, is under the radar for many teams, including Illinois, Marquette and Miami. He confirmed that he had received some offers on X.

According to On3.com, Illinois, Marquette, and Loyola have offered the 6-foot-6 forward. He also plays club basketball for the Illinois Wolves. Miletic, a three-star recruit, can play at the shooting guard as well as small forward position and is the kind of player Marquette could need.

Zacch Wiggins

Senior Zacch Wiggins, rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, North Carolina, is another player that Shaka Smart would want for his squad. However, Marquette will have competition from Maryland, East Carolina, George Mason and Hampton.

Wiggins has played 55 games in his career, averaging 12.6 points, 2.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He can play as a small forward or either of the guard positions. In his sophomore year, he was ranked 32 in the state and led Grimsley High to a 25-5 record.

Amari Allen

Amari Allen, a four-star recruit, should be on the top of Shaka Smart's list of high school prospects. Allen has played 29 games and averaged 6.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 2.0 apg while shooting 47% (including 23.7% from beyond the arc).

The IMG Academy Varsity Basketball senior plays shooting guard. Allen has had interest from Arizona State, Auburn, College of Charleston, Creighton and Florida State. While his preferred position is guard, Allen can also play forward.

Shaka Smart joined Marquette in the 2021-22 season and has a 105-75 record. He took them to the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons and also became the regular-season champion as well as the conference tournament champion.

How far do you think Smart can take Marquette next season?

