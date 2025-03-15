  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Marquette vs. St. John's: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | College basketball 2024-25 season

Marquette vs. St. John's: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | College basketball 2024-25 season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 15, 2025 00:07 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette - Source: Imagn

The Big East Tournament semifinals are close as the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles have a 39-37 lead over the top-seeded St. John's Red Storm at halftime. Marquette has been depending on guard Kam Jones offensively, as he has 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 6 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 6 from the 3-point line.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's Red Storm box score to see how the game is playing out thus far.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's Red Storm box score

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's Red Storm box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Marquette37 37
St. John's 35 35
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marquette Golden Eagles box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Ben GoldF0-00-00-003000020
David JoplinF2-50-32-201221406
Chase RossG2-51-30-001130125
Kam JonesG6-123-70-0042001015
Stevie MitchellG1-21-14-403000107
Caedin HamiltonF0-00-00-000000000
Royce ParhamF1-20-10-002010012
Damarius OwensF0-00-00-000000100
Zaide LoweryG 1-40-20-014000112
Tre NormanG 0-00-00-000000030
Ad

St. John's Red Storm box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zuby EjioforF4-70-12-3451100010
RJ Luis JrG2-90-23-403000117
Aaron ScottG1-61-40-000010213
Kadary RichmondG4-70-01-126320219
Simeon WilcherG1-11-10-000110123
Sadiku Ibine AyoF0-00-00-001100000
Vince IwuchukwuC 0-00-00-000000000
Lefteris LiopoulosG 0-00-00-000000010
Deivon SmithG 1-41-30-100100013

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी