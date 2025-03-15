Marquette vs. St. John's: Player stats and Box Score for March 14 | College basketball 2024-25 season
The Big East Tournament semifinals are close as the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles have a 39-37 lead over the top-seeded St. John's Red Storm at halftime. Marquette has been depending on guard Kam Jones offensively, as he has 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 6 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Let's take a closer look at the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's Red Storm box score to see how the game is playing out thus far.
Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's Red Storm box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Marquette
37
37
St. John's
35
35
Marquette Golden Eagles box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Ben Gold
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
David Joplin
F
2-5
0-3
2-2
0
1
2
2
1
4
0
6
Chase Ross
G
2-5
1-3
0-0
0
1
1
3
0
1
2
5
Kam Jones
G
6-12
3-7
0-0
0
4
2
0
0
1
0
15
Stevie Mitchell
G
1-2
1-1
4-4
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
7
Caedin Hamilton
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Royce Parham
F
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
2
Damarius Owens
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Zaide Lowery
G
1-4
0-2
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
1
1
2
Tre Norman
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
St. John's Red Storm box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Zuby Ejiofor
F
4-7
0-1
2-3
4
5
1
1
0
0
0
10
RJ Luis Jr
G
2-9
0-2
3-4
0
3
0
0
0
1
1
7
Aaron Scott
G
1-6
1-4
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
3
Kadary Richmond
G
4-7
0-0
1-1
2
6
3
2
0
2
1
9
Simeon Wilcher
G
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
1
0
1
2
3
Sadiku Ibine Ayo
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Vince Iwuchukwu
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lefteris Liopoulos
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Deivon Smith
G
1-4
1-3
0-1
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
3
