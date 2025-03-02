Marquette vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score for March 2, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

No. 5 UConn (28-3, 18-0 in the Big East) finished off a perfect conference season again and prepared to make a push for a top NCAA Tournament seed in the Big East title. Marquette (20-9, 12-6 in the Big East) had posted a solid 20-win season, and could surprise in the NCAA Tournament. But on UConn's Senior Day, the Golden Eagles couldn't deliver any surprises.

Marquette vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score

Marquette

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Volker 10 3 1 0 0 3 3 35 J. Mason 13 3 2 3 1 2 2 23 S. Forbes 12 3 1 1 2 5 4 28 H. Vice 4 4 2 2 1 2 0 28 O. Porter 7 2 2 0 0 3 0 33 A. Cracknell 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 C. Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 B. Utberg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 J. Bediako 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 K. Perkins 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 22

UConn

P. Bueckers 19 4 7 3 0 3 0 27 K. Chen 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 21 S. Strong 17 5 4 3 2 3 1 24 A. Fudd 12 3 2 3 0 0 1 28 A. Griffin 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 13 KK Arnold 4 2 4 3 0 0 2 21 J. El Alfy 6 1 0 0 1 0 4 13 Q. Samuels 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 A. Ziebell 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 A. Shade 6 1 1 0 0 2 2 20 I. Brady 7 3 3 0 2 0 3 16 C. Ducharme 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 7

Marquette vs. UConn Game Summary

With UConn potentially emotional on Senior Day, Marquette dilled a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute and claimed a 6-2 advantage. But that was about as good as things got for the Golden Eagles. UConn's quarter included a 10-0 run and ended with a 31-15 advantage. Senior star Paige Bueckers had 11 points in that opening quarter.

UConn's run continued into the second quarter. Marquette tried to keep things competitive, but UConn stretched its lead as high as 22. The Huskies held a 54-34 advantage at the halftime break.

In the second half, UConn kept the pressure on. The Huskies extended their lead to 74-42 at the end of the third quarter. UConn kept the lead above 30 points for the remainder of the game and cruised to an easy win.

The Huskies were led by Bueckers, who scored 19 points in her final regular-season home game with dishing out seven assists. Sarah Strong added 17 points while Azzi Fudd added a dozen and Aubrey Griffin finished with 11 points.

Jaidynn Mason led Marquette with 13 points. Skylar Forbes added 12 points and Lee Volker chipped in 10 points.

The game ends the regular season for both teams. UConn will next play on Saturday against the winner of a game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. While the exact matchup is inexact still, UConn will play one of three teams: Providence, St. John's or Butler.

Marquette will be somewhere between the No. 3 and No. 5 seed. Either way, the Golden Eagles will get a bye into the quarterfinal round just like UConn.

