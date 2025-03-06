Marquette vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score, March 5, 2025, 2024-25 college basketball season

UConn had a solid win over No. 20 Marquette as the Huskies prepare for the Big East and NCAA Tournaments. UConn (21-9, 13-6 in the Big East) could still pull into a tie for second in the Big East. Marquette (22-8, 13-6 in the Big East) is in the same shape. Both teams will finish between second and fifth in the league.

Marquette vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score

Marquette

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. James 21 4 1 3 1 1 2 36 C. Ross 7 2 3 1 0 1 1 25 S. Mitchell 8 5 0 0 0 0 3 35 B. Gold 5 3 0 1 2 1 4 25 D. Joplin 23 5 0 0 1 1 1 39 T. Norman 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 Z. Lowery 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 18 D. Owens 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 R. Parham 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 15

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Ball 10 5 3 0 2 0 0 37 H. Diarra 10 5 5 1 0 3 2 31 A. Karaban 21 7 1 0 2 0 1 38 L. McNeeley 11 3 3 0 0 2 2 31 S. Johnson 10 11 1 1 2 2 3 26 J. Stewart 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 T. Reed Jr. 4 6 2 0 1 1 3 14 A. Mahaney 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 J. Ross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Marquette vs. UConn Game Summary

The two teams had a back and forth battle all game. At no point in the first half did either team lead by more than six points. That lead belonged to UConn, with the Huskies going up 28-22 on a Liam McNeeley 3-pointer with 7:30 remaining in the first half. But Marquette finished the half on a 15-5 run and took a 37-33 lead to intermission.

Marquette stretched the lead to six and led for the early part of the second half. A Kam Jones jumper with 11:11 to play in the game gave Marquette a 54-51 lead. But UConn answered with a 10-0 run, culminating in a Samson Johnson dunk to give UConn a 61-54 advantage. Marquette pulled to within a single point at 67-66 on a Jones lay up with 46 seconds to play. But Marquette didn't score again.

UConn was led by Alex Karaban with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Liam McNeeley had 11 points, but shot just 4-for-18. Solo Ball, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson each contributed 10 points, with Johnson also grabbing 11 rebounds.

David Joplin paced Marquette with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Kam Jones added 21 points. Marquette shot just 36 percent in the second half.

UConn will host Seton Hall on Saturday to finish its regular season. Marquette will host No. 6 St. John's on Saturday in its Senior Day finale. Again, both teams will be top five seeds in the Big East Tournament.

