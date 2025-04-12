Maryland star Derik Queen emulates NFL legend Shannon Sharpe's "Lakers in 5" quip in hilarious IG post

Maryland star Derik Queen made a hilarious Instagram post to emulate NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. On Friday, Queen posted a photo from an LA Lakers game on his Instagram story.

"Houston rockets, Tyler Lockett, Hot pockets, Lakers in 5," Queen wrote.

Maryland's Derik Queen makes hilarious post on IG story. Image via @theederikqueen

Queen's post referenced Sharpe's popular catchphrases which end in "Lakers in 5." In an episode of "ESPN First Take" on Tuesday, Sharpe talked about the Lakers' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Wendy (Nix) talking about and (Kendrick) Perkins talking about 'Oh the Lakers have to win eight games just to see OKC,' Sharpe said. "Are the Lakers the only one that has to win eight games to get to the conference finals or is it all teams to win eight games to get to the conference finals?

"Don't worry about us, Perk. You don't worry about us, Perk. And I heard you, Wendy. It doesn't matter. Tiebreakers, code breakers, windbreakers. Lakers in 5."

LA lost 136-120 to OKC on Wednesday.

Derik Queen projected as a top 5 pick in 2025 NBA draft

Maryland freshman Derik Queen is projected to be among the top five picks in the 2025 NBA draft. Queen, who recently declared for the draft, was named in Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft which saw the five-star center going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Scouts that thought highly of Derik Queen before the NCAA Tournament should only feel more confident after Maryland's Sweet 16 exit," Wasserman wrote on Friday. "His three 3-point makes and 27-points against No. 1 seed Florida could have only helped turn some of the skeptics.

"Queen's skill level, scoring versatility and passing IQ have been strong indicators of offensive success that certain teams will be willing to look past his defensive limitations."

Queen was a part of the famous "Crab Five" this past season and led the Terrapins with 16.5 points per game. He also grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game and led Maryland to the Sweet 16 with a buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the Round of 32.

Should Queen join Philadelphia, he would be a big boost to the 76ers offense after star Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and standout rookie Jared McCain went down with injuries this season.

