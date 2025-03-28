Maryland vs. Florida: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Will Richard

Top-seeded Florida had no trouble pulling away from No. 4 seed Maryland by an 87-71 score. The Gators earned a spot in the Elite Eight with the victory. A balanced Florida attack showcased the Gators' depth and versatility.

Maryland vs. Florida Box Score

Maryland

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Reese 12 8 3 2 0 0 2 D. Queen 27 5 1 2 0 2 3 J. Gillespie 17 0 0 2 0 3 5 R. Rice 12 4 2 1 0 3 1 S. Miguel 0 2 0 3 0 0 4 T. Gapare 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 J. Geronimo 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 M. Palmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Young 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Harris-Smith 2 0 0 2 0 1 0

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Condon 6 4 2 0 1 2 2 R. Chinyelu 10 8 0 0 0 2 5 W. Richard 15 4 3 0 0 3 3 W. Clayton Jr. 13 1 4 1 0 2 2 A. Martin 14 7 2 1 0 0 1 S. Alexis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Haugh 13 9 4 2 1 3 3 M. Handlogten 2 3 0 1 0 0 3 U. Klavzar 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 B. Andersen 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 I. Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Aberdeen 12 1 1 0 0 2 1

Maryland vs. Florida Game Summary

The game was tied at 9 five minutes into play, when Florida went on a 3-point binge. Walter Clayton, Thomas Haugh and Will Richard each connected on 3-pointers and when Rueben Chinyelu added another basket, Florida had a 20-9 lead. Maryland fought back and Florida led just 40-38 at halftime.

Maryland stayed within 45-42, but Florida went on a 7-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. Maryland was last within single digits at 63-54 on a Derik Queen 3-pointer near the 10 minute mark. The Gators slowly increased the lead and pulled away down the stretch of the game.

No less than six Florida players managed double-figure scoring. Will Richard had 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Alijah Martin added 14 points and seven boards while also making three 3-pointers. Walter Clayton Jr. and Thomas Haugh each tallied 13 points, with Haugh also grabbing nine rebounds. Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 12 points off the bench and Rueben Chinyelu added 10 points.

Derik Queen led Maryland with 27 points. Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Julian Reese chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. Rodney Rice also tallied 12 points.

Florida now advances on to an Elite Eight matchup with the winner of No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 10 seed Arkansas. That matchup will take place on Saturday. Florida had not reached the Elite Eight since 2017, but this is their tenth appearance at that level, all since 1994.

